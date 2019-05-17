RATINGS: ESPN Sees Second Highest Rated NBA Western Conference Finals Game 2 Ever on Thursday

Last night's thrilling Golden State Warriors victory over the Portland Trail Blazers is now ESPN's second highest rated NBA Western Conference Finals Game 2 ever, according to Nielsen. The telecast delivered a 6.0 metered market rating, peaking with a 6.9 rating from 11:15-11:30 p.m. ET.

The 6.0 rating is up 40 percent from the last time ESPN televised the Western Conference Finals - the 2017 series between the Warriors and the San Antonio Spurs. Last night's telecast is also the highest-rated NBA Western Conference Finals Game 2 in 10 years across networks, since the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Denver Nuggets Game 2 telecast on ESPN drew a 6.1.

The top five highest rated local markets on ESPN for Game 2 were San Francisco-Oakland (20.7), Portland (20.5), Sacramento (12.0), New Orleans (8.1), and Atlanta (7.4).

Through 26 games, ESPN is averaging a 3.5 metered market rating, up three percent from 2018 and up five percent from 2017. Game 3 of the NBA Western Conference Finals is Saturday, May 18, at 9 p.m. exclusively on ESPN.





