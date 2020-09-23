RATINGS: DANCING WITH THE STARS Tops Ratings Over AMERICA'S GOT TALENT

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime.

Here are the highlights of the 12 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks last night (9/22/20):

ABC (4.700 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) pulled in front among adults 18-49 on Tuesday thanks to a special "Dancing with the Stars" (5.847 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.0, #1) followed by "Time100" (2.407 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4).

NBC (5.201 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2) was a close second with its duo of "America's Got Talent" (5.917 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.8, #2) and "Transplant" (3.767 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3).

Next up was CBS (2.578 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) and its mix of "NCIS" (4.060 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4), "Love Island" (1.863 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) and "FBI: Most Wanted" (1.811 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.547 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up the network premiere of "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (1.582 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.4, #T4) alongside a second "Cosmos: Possible Worlds" (1.513 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, rounding out the evening were the season finale of "Dead Pixels" (0.348 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10), a repeat "Dead Pixels" (0.209 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.0, #12) and "Tell Me a Story" (0.315 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T10) on The CW (0.297 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+14.29% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Transplant

0.00% - Dead Pixels

0.00% - Tell Me a Story

-20.00% - Love Island

-23.08% - DANCING WITH THE STARS (vs. 9/14/20)

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+5.26% - DANCING WITH THE STARS (vs. Various)

0.00% - Dead Pixels (vs. Pandora)

0.00% - Tell Me a Story (vs. Mysteries Decoded)

-50.00% - Time100 (vs. Emergence)

-50.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds - 8:00 (vs. The Resident)

-51.52% - America's Got Talent (vs. The Voice/This Is Us)

-54.55% - Transplant (vs. New Amsterdam)

-55.56% - LOVE ISLAND (vs. FBI)

-70.00% - Cosmos: Possible Worlds - 9:00 (vs. Empire)

Here are the highlights of the 15 ad-sustained programs that aired in primetime on the broadcast networks one year ago (9/24/19):

NBC (7.391 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.5, #1) was the demo champ on Tuesday with night two of "The Voice" (8.236 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.5, #2) followed by the season premieres of "This Is Us" (7.665 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.8, #1) and "New Amsterdam" (6.271 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 1.1, #5).

CBS (9.257 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.0, #2) then was the most-watched network with its openers to "NCIS" (12.267 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T3), "FBI" (8.760 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T7) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (6.744 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.7, #13).

Next up was ABC (4.239 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) and its debut lineup of "The Conners" (5.677 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T3), "Bless This Mess" (4.000 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T9), "Mixed-ish" (4.009 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T7), "Black-ish" (3.524 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T9) and "Emergence" (4.111 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T9).

Meanwhile, FOX (3.671 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.9, #T3) offered up the season premieres of "The Resident" (3.992 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.8, #T9) and "Empire" (3.350 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 1.0, #6).

And finally, the penultimate weeks of "Pandora" (0.498 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) and "Mysteries Decoded" (0.475 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T14) on The CW (0.487 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5) rounded out the night.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Pandora

-50.00% - Mysteries Decoded

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+60.00% - Emergence (vs. The Real Rookies: A Special Edition of 20/20)

+44.44% - THE CONNERS (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

+25.00% - Empire (vs. Lethal Weapon)

0.00% - MIXED-ISH (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

-7.14% - NCIS

-11.11% - BLESS THIS MESS (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

-11.11% - THE RESIDENT (vs. The Gifted)

-11.11% - BLACK-ISH (vs. Dancing with the Stars)

-28.57% - The Voice

-30.00% - NCIS: New Orleans

-30.77% - FBI

-37.93% - This Is Us

-42.11% - New Amsterdam

-50.00% - Pandora (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

-50.00% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. The Outpost)

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.5/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.7/8; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.5/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/2; "Late Show," 0.4/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.4/3.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 1.0/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.2/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

Source: Nielsen Media Research

View More TV Stories Related Articles