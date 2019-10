RATINGS: CHICAGO Crossover Puts NBC on Top on Wednesday

NBC (8.508 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) was the top draw on Wednesday thanks to its crossover editions of "Chicago Fire" (8.065 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #5), "Chicago Med" (8.832 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2) and "Chicago PD" (8.628 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2).

FOX (4.848 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T1) however still shared in the demo honors with fresh installments from "The Masked Singer" (7.215 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 2.1, #1) and "Almost Family" (2.480 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9).

Next up was CBS (4.975 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.9, #3) with originals from "Survivor: Island of the Idols" (6.837 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 1.4, #T2), "SEAL Team" (4.490 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "SWAT" (3.597 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.5, #13).

Meanwhile, ABC (3.366 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.8, #4) offered up new episodes of "The Goldbergs" (4.152 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Schooled" (3.425 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.8, #8), "Modern Family" (4.189 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 1.0, #T6), "Single Parents" (2.807 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.7, #T9) and "Stumptown" (2.812 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.6, #12).

And finally, The CW (0.823 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) closed out the evening with new installments of "Riverdale" (0.832 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14) and "Nancy Drew" (0.814 million viewers, #15; adults 18-49: 0.2, #T14).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+40.00% - Chicago PD

+27.27% - Chicago Med

+27.27% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

+14.29% - Schooled

+11.11% - Modern Family

+8.33% - Chicago Fire

+5.00% - The Masked Singer

0.00% - The Goldbergs

0.00% - SEAL Team

0.00% - Single Parents

0.00% - Stumptown

0.00% - SWAT

-12.50% - Almost Family

-33.33% - Nancy Drew

-50.00% - Riverdale

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+31.25% - THE MASKED SINGER (vs. Empire)

+16.67% - Chicago PD

+8.33% - CHICAGO FIRE (vs. Chicago Med)

+7.69% - CHICAGO MED (vs. Chicago Fire)

0.00% - Survivor: Island of the Idols

0.00% - NANCY DREW (vs. All American)

-9.09% - The Goldbergs

-12.50% - SEAL Team

-20.00% - Schooled (vs. American Housewife)

-23.08% - Modern Family

-25.00% - Stumptown (vs. A Million Little Things)

-28.57% - SWAT (vs. Criminal Minds)

-30.00% - Single Parents

-41.67% - ALMOST FAMILY (vs. Star)

-50.00% - Riverdale





Related Articles View More TV Stories