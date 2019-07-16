RATINGS: CBS THIS MORNING is Only Network Morning Show To Post Year-to-Year Increases In Adults 25-54, Women 25-54

CBS THIS MORNING was the only network morning show to post year-to-year increases in adults 25-54 and women 25-54 and has cut the gap with its competitors, according to Nielsen live plus same day ratings for the week ending July 12, 2019.



CBS THIS MORNING with Gayle King, Anthony Mason and Tony Dokoupil narrowed the total viewer gap by 17% with ABC's "Good Morning America" and by 9% with NBC's "Today."



For the week, CTM was up +1% with adults 25-54 and +8% with women 25-54 when compared to the same week a year ago. For that same period, "Today" is down -16% in adults 25-54 and -18% in women 25-54, while "GMA" is down -11% in 25-54 and -7% in women 25-54.



CBS THIS MORNING also cut the gap with both ABC and NBC adults 25-54 and women 18-49 and 25-54 when compared to the same week a year ago. With adults 25-54, "CTM" cut the gap by 39% with "Today" and 31% with "GMA." CTM cut the gap with women 18-49 by 26% with "Today" and 31% with "GMA." And with women 25-54, "CTM" cut the gap by 42% with "Today" and 25% with "GMA."



Note: CBS THIS MORNING aired with an amended title on Friday and is not included in THE WEEKLY deliveries.



Each weekday morning, Gayle King, Anthony Mason, and Tony Dokoupil deliver two hours of original reporting, breaking news and top-level newsmaker interviews in an engaging and informative format that challenges the norm in network morning news programs. The broadcast has earned a prestigious Peabody Award, a Polk Award, four News & Documentary Emmys, three Daytime Emmys and the 2017 Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast. The broadcast was also honored with an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award as part of CBS News division-wide coverage of the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn.



Diana Miller is the Executive Producer of CBS THIS MORNING.





