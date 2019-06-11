RATINGS: AMERICA'S GOT TALENT is #1 Entertainment Show of June 3-9 in 18-49 & Total Viewers

NBC has finished #2 for the primetime ratings week of June 3-9 in adults 18-49, total viewers and all other key ratings measures, behind only NBA Finals-boosted ABC, according to "live plus same day" viewership figures from Nielsen Media Research.

"America's Got Talent" is the #1 entertainment telecast of the week in adults 18-49 and total viewers, and is joined among the week's top non-sports programs in 18-49 by Tuesday's "Songland" (tied for #3) and Wednesday's "American Ninja Warrior" (tied for #5).

Counting sports, Sunday's NBC Sports coverage of Game 6 of the Bruins-Blues Stanley Cup Final ranks #3 in 18-49, Thursday's Game 5 is #4 and Monday's Game 4 ties for #6.

Excluding sports, NBC won the week among the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54.

Season to date, NBC ranks #1 among ABC, CBS, NBC and FOX in adults 18-49, and is #1 or tied for #1 in adults 25-54, adults 18-34, men 25-54 and all key adult-female demographics. In total viewers, excluding sports, NBC is running within 1.402 million persons of #1 CBS, NBC's closest position to #1 in total viewers at this point in the season, excluding sports, in 16 years, since trailing by 718,000 persons at this time in 2002-03.

Counting entertainment programming only in adults 18-49, NBC leads the season by +0.2 of a point in adults 18-49 (1.4 for NBC, 1.2 each for ABC and CBS), the biggest margin for any network at this point in the season in eight years, since 2010-11.

Weekly ratings are "live plus same day" figures from Nielsen Media Research unless otherwise noted. Season-to-date ratings are averages of "live plus seven day" data except for the two most recent weeks, which are "live plus same day."

Week 37 Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "live plus same day," June 3-9

ABC...1.4

NBC...1.2

Fox...0.5

CBS...0.5

CW...0.1

Total Viewers

ABC...5.4 million

NBC...4.8 million

CBS...4.2 million

Fox...2.1 million

CW...0.6 million

Season-to-Date Averages

Adult 18-49 Rating, "Most Current"

NBC...1.6

CBS...1.5

Fox...1.4

ABC...1.3

CW...0.4

Total Viewers

CBS...8.7 million

NBC...7.1 million

ABC...5.7 million

Fox...5.2 million

CW...1.3 million

NBC highlights for the week of June 3-9:

Monday

NBC Sports' 8:08-11:01 p.m. ET coverage of Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, featuring the Boston Bruins at the St. Louis Blues (1.5 rating in 18-49, 5.1 million viewers overall) ranked #1 for the night in adults 18-49, adults 18-34 (tie), adults 25-54, all key adult-male demos and total viewers. It's NBC's third most-watched Game 4 on record, with a total audience delivery (TAD) of 5.249 million, up +1% versus the year-ago telecast (5.172 million).

Tuesday

NBC won Tuesday night in every key measure, with "America's Got Talent" and "Songland" scoring as the night's #1 and #2 shows on the Big 4 networks in every key demographic.

"America's Got Talent" (1.6 rating in 18-49, 9.8 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) grew versus last week's season premiere in total viewers (9.8 million vs. 9.7 million), marking just the second time in six years Week 2 of "AGT" has outdrawn the premiere in total viewers (growing in 2017 but otherwise not since 2013). "Talent" was the #1 telecast of the night on the Big 4 networks in every key ratings measure and dominated the 8-10 p.m. timeslot in all key categories, more than doubling the time period's #2 Big 4 network (1.6 vs. 0.7 for FOX and the finale of "MasterChef Junior").

"Songland" (1.0 rating in 18-49, 4.5 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) beat the timeslot's ABC-CBS competition combined in adults 18-49 (1.0 vs. a combined 0.9) and won the time period among ABC, CBS and NBC in every key ratings category. "Songland" scored as the most-watched second episode of a new summer series on the Big 4 networks since June 28, 2017 (6.6 million for "Little Big Shots: Forever Young" on NBC) and ranked the #2 show of the night on the Big 4 in every key demographic, behind only "America's Got Talent."

Wednesday

NBC is Wednesday's #1 entertainment network among the Big 4 nets in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers.

"American Ninja Warrior" (0.9 rating in 18-49, 4.4 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 entertainment show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49. With an episode featuring pet dogs challenging a 12-foot "Doggie Warped Wall" and other tie-ins to Friday's theatrical premiere of the feature film "The Secret Life of Pets 2," the June 5 telecast won its two-hour 8-10 p.m. timeslot among the Big 4 excluding sports in adults 18-49, adults 25-54 and total viewers).

"The InBetween" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 3.0 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) matched the highest rating for a second episode of a new summer drama on the Big 4 since "Midnight, Texas" in the summer of 2017. Despite that night's strong NBA FINALS competition, "The InBetween finishes within 0.1 of a rating point of the prior week's series premiere in 18-49 (0.5 vs. 0.6).

Thursday

NBC Sports' 8:08-11:06 p.m. ET coverage of Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final, featuring the St. Louis Blues at the Boston Bruins (1.7 rating in 18-49, 5.5 million viewers overall) ranked #1 for the night in adults 18-49, adults 18-34, adults 25-54, total viewers and all other key measures. With a total audience delivery (TAD, which includes digital viewership) of 5.570 million viewers, it's the second most-watched Game 5 in five years, since the Rangers-Kings clincher in 2014 (6.0 million), trailing over that span only last year's Golden Knights-Capitals clincher.

Friday

An encore telecast of "American Ninja Warrior" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.3 million viewers overall from 8-10 p.m. ET) ranked as the night's #2 non-NBA telecast on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 behind only "Dateline NBC."

"Dateline NBC" (0.7 rating in 18-49, 1.0 in adults 25-54, 3.7 million viewers overall from 10-11 p.m. ET) was the #1 show non-NBA of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54. "Dateline" matched the show's high for a Friday edition in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 since Dec. 14, 2018 (0.8 in 18-49, 1.2 in 25-54 from 9-11 p.m.), equaling the show's second-best Friday 18-49 rating of the season behind only the Dec. 14 edition (0.8 from 9-11 p.m.).

Saturday

An encore telecast of "Songland" averaged a 0.2 rating in 18-49 and 1.1 million viewers overall from 8-9 p.m. ET.

"Dateline Saturday Night Mystery" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 0.7 in 25-54, 2.8 million viewers overall from 9-11 p.m. ET) tied as the #1 primetime show of the night on the Big 4 networks in adults 18-49 and adults 25-54 and was #1 outright on those nets in total viewers. From its first half-hour to its fourth, "Dateline" grew +25% in adult 18-49 rating (0.4 to 0.5), +40% in 25-54 (0.5 to 0.7) and +41% in total viewers (2.2 million to 3.2 million).

Sunday

NBC won Sunday night in every key demographic - adults,, men and women 18-34, 18-49 and 25-54.

"Deal or No Deal: Looking for Luck in All the Right Cases" (0.5 rating in 18-49, 2.7 million viewers overall from 7-9 p.m. ET) grew from its first-hour to its second by +0.1 of a point or +25% in 18-49 (0.4 to 0.5) and +26% in total viewers (2.4 million to 3.0 million).

NBC Sports' 8-11:02 p.m. ET coverage of Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final, featuring the Boston Bruins at the St. Louis Blues (2.0 rating in 18-49, 6.5 million viewers overall) won the timeslot in adults 18-49, total viewers, adults 25-54 and all other key demographics, and scored as the #1 sports telecast of the weekend in 18-49, 25-54 and total viewers. Versus Game 5 on Thursday night, Sunday's coverage jumped +18% in adult 18-49 rating (2.0 vs. 1.7) and +1.0 million viewers or +19% in total viewers (6.5 million vs. 5.5 million).





