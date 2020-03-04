RATINGS: ABC's SHARK TANK Ranks No. 1 in Its New Night and Time Period in Adults 18-49

"Shark Tank" (8:00-9:01 p.m. - 5.0 million and 0.9/6 in AD18-49):

On its new night, ABC's "Shark Tank" moved up to rank No. 1 in the Friday 8 o'clock hour in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (0.9/6) after ranking No. 2 in L+SD.

In its new time slot, "Shark Tank" posted ABC's best performance in the Friday 8:00 p.m. hour with entertainment programming in Total Viewers (5.0 million) in nearly 2 ½ years, while tying its best delivery in Adults 18-49 (0.9/6) in 16 months - since 9/29/17 and 10/26/18, respectively.

"Shark Tank" grew over its most recent original (on Sunday, 1/19/20) by 43% in Total Viewers (5.0 million vs. 3.5 million) to draw its largest audience in nearly 1 year (since 3/3/19) and by 29% in Adults 18-49 (0.9/6 vs. 0.7/3) to its strongest performance in 3 months (since 11/17/19). In addition, "Shark Tank" improved over its average on Sunday night (3.6 million and 0.8/3, respectively) by 39% in Total Viewers and 13% in Adults 18-49.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 2/28/20.





