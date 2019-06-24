RATINGS: ABC Tops Demo Race on Sunday with HIGHWIRE LIVE IN TIMES SQUARE

ABC (4.482 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.7, #1) scored the demo crown on Sunday with its two-hour special "Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda" (5.248 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.8, #1) bookended by repeats of "America's Funniest Home Videos" (3.938 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) and "Holey Moley" (3.495 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.7, #2).

NBC (2.692 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #2) then claimed the silver with its repeat lineup of "Hollywood Game Night" (1.803 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8), "America's Got Talent" (3.401 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.6, #3) and "New Amsterdam" (2.163 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.4, #7).

Next up was CBS (5.104 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.4, #3) with second runs of "60 Minutes" (6.986 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), another "60 Minutes" (6.140 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "The Good Fight" (3.723 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8) and another "The Good Fight" (3.565 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.147 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) offered up a special "FOX PBC Fight Night" (1.147 million viewers, #11; adults 18-49: 0.3, #T8).

And finally, a new "Burder of Truth" (0.471 million viewers, #13; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and repeats of "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.431 million viewers, #14; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) and another "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" (0.519 million viewers, #12; adults 18-49: 0.1, #T12) rounded out the evening on The CW (0.473 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.1, #5).

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

0.00% - Burder of Truth

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

-25.00% - FOX PBC FIGHT NIGHT (vs. Various)

-27.27% - Highwire Live in Times Square with Nik Wallenda (vs. Celebrity Family Feud/$100,000 Pyramid)





Related Articles View More TV Stories