RATINGS: ABC Ranks No. 1 on Tuesday Among Adults 18-49

ABC Tuesday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 4.3 million and 0.8/5 in AD18-49):

ABC moved up to rank as Tuesday's No. 1 network in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (0.8/5, tying NBC), after ranking No. 2 in L+SD.

The second season finale of ABC's "The Conners" moved ahead of NBC's time-slot premiere of "The Voice" to emerge as Tuesday's No. 1 program outright in Adults 18-49 by 27% in L+3 (1.4/8 vs. 1.1/6). "The Conners" grew week to week in Total Viewers (+3% - 7.7 million vs. 7.5 million) to deliver its largest audience since March (since 3/24/20) and its 3rd biggest audience of the season.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live+3 Day Program Ratings, 5/5/20.





