RATINGS: ABC, NBC Share Adults 18-49 Honors on Tuesday

NBC (7.689 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) was still the most-watched network on Tuesday with the penultimate "America's Got Talent" (9.729 million viewers, #1; adults 18-49: 1.6, #1) and the season finale of "Bring the Funny" (3.608 million viewers, #6; adults 18-49: 0.7, #3).

ABC (4.392 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 1.3, #T1) however shared in the demo honors with its expanded season finale of "Bachelor in Paradise" (4.392 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 1.3, #2).

Next up was CBS (4.808 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #3) and its repeat trio of "NCIS" (5.562 million viewers, #2; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4), "FBI" (4.690 million viewers, #3; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4) and "NCIS: New Orleans" (4.173 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.5, #T4).

Meanwhile, FOX (1.543 million viewers, #4; adults 18-49: 0.3, #4) opted for repeats of "The Resident" (1.422 million viewers, #8; adults 18-49: 0.3, #8) and "9-1-1" (1.663 million viewers, #7; adults 18-49: 0.4, #7).

And finally, originals from "Pandora" (0.689 million viewers, #9; adults 18-49: 0.1, #10) and "Mysteries Decoded" (0.681 million viewers, #10; adults 18-49: 0.2, #9) on The CW (0.685 million viewers, #5; adults 18-49: 0.2, #5) rounded out the evening.

Week-to-week changes (adults 18-49):

+100.00% - Mysteries Decoded

+18.18% - Bachelor in Paradise

+14.29% - America's Got Talent

0.00% - Bring the Funny

-50.00% - Pandora

Year-to-year changes (adults 18-49):

+225.00% - BACHELOR IN PARADISE (vs. Various)

-22.22% - BRING THE FUNNY (vs. The Paley Center Salutes This Is Us)

-27.27% - America's Got Talent

-33.33% - MYSTERIES DECODED (vs. DC's Legends of Tomorrow (Repeat))

-66.67% - Pandora (vs. THE FLASH (Repeat))

In late-night metered market ratings (via NBC's press release):

· In Nielsen's 56 metered markets, household results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 1.4/4; "Late Show with Stephen Colbert," 2.5/7; and ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 1.4/4.

· In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, adult 18-49 results were: "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," 0.3/3; "Late Show," 0.3/3; and "Jimmy Kimmel Live," 0.3/2.

· From 12:35-1:05 a.m. ET, ABC's "Nightline," averaged a 1.0/4 in metered-market households and a 0.2/2 in 18-49 in the Local People Meters.

· From 12:35-1:35 a.m. ET, ratings were: "Late Night with Seth Meyers," 0.9/4 in metered-market households; CBS's "Late Late Show," 1.1/5. In the 25 markets with Local People Meters, averages were: "Late Night," 0.2/2 in 18-49; "Late Late Show," 0.2/2.

· At 1:35 a.m., "A Little Late with Lilly Singh" averaged a 0.6/3 in metered-market households and a 0.1/2 in adults 18-49 in the 25 markets with local people meters.





