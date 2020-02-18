RATINGS: ABC Grows to Its Most-Watched Monday Since November

ABC Monday Prime Time (8:00-11:00 p.m. - 8.1 million and 2.0/10 in AD18-49):

With "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," ABC dominated Monday by 54% among Adults 18-49 over its nearest competition (2.0/10 vs. 1.3/6 for FOX and NBC - tie), ranking as the night's No. 1 broadcaster on all six Mondays so far this year. ABC claimed Monday's Top 2 shows in Adults 18-49 with "The Bachelor" and "The Good Doctor," respectively. The Net grew week to week by 14% in Total Viewers (8.1 million vs. 7.1 million) to deliver its most-watched Monday since November - since 11/25/19.

"The Bachelor" (8:00-10:00 p.m. - 7.5 million and 2.2/11 in AD18-49):

ABC's "The Bachelor" ranked as Monday's No. 1 show in Adults 18-49 (2.2/11), standing as the night's highest-rated series for the 6th consecutive week. In addition, "The Bachelor" widened its advantage over NBC's "AGT: The Champions" to a full ratings points in the L+3 numbers (2.2/10 vs. 1.2/6) compared to an 8-tenths lead in L+SD. "The Bachelor" grew over its week-ago Monday telecast by 6% in Total Viewers (7.5 million vs. 7.1 million) and by 5% among Adults 18-49 (2.2/11 vs. 2.1/10).

"The Good Doctor" (10:00-11:00 p.m. - 9.4 million and 1.6/9 in AD18-49):

Returning from the prior week's pre-emption, "The Good Doctor" built over its most recent telecast two weeks earlier by 7% among Adults 18-49 (1.6/9 vs. 1.5/8) to tie its highest-rated telecast of the year. ABC's "The Good Doctor" emerged as Monday's No. 2 show in Adults 18-49 in the L+3 numbers (1.6/9), moving up from No. 4 in L+SD and leapfrogging over Fox's "9-1-1: Lone Star" (1.5/7) and "AGT: The Champions" (1.2/6) after standing behind both shows in L+SD. In addition, "The Good Doctor" beat NBC's 10:00 p.m. drama ("Manifest") by its largest margin yet among Adults 18-49 (+23% - 1.6/9 vs. 1.3/7).

ABC's "The Good Doctor" stood as Monday's No. 1 gainer in TV playback in Total Viewers (+3.81 million) and Adults 18-49 (+0.7 rating points - tied with "Manifest").

