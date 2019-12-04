RATINGS: 20/20 Is Friday's No. 1 Newsmagazine In All Key Demos

ABC's "20/20" outperformed NBC's "Dateline Classic-Fri" in all key target demos: Total Viewers (+28% - 3.7 million vs. 2.9 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.6/3 vs. 0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (+29% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.7/3). ABC's "20/20" posted double-digit increases week to week (11/22/19) across the board: Total Viewers (+19% - 3.7 million vs. 3.1 million), Adults 18-49 (+20% - 0.6/3 vs. 0.5/3) and Adults 25-54 (+13% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.8/3). In fact, "20/20" saw its most-watched telecast in over 7 months - since 4/5/19.

In addition, "20/20" improved on the year-ago telecast (11/30/18) in Total Viewers (+19% - 3.7 million vs. 3.1 million) and Adults 25-54 (+13% - 0.9/4 vs. 0.8/3).

Season to date, "20/20" is improving from the same point last year in Total Viewers (+1% - 3.90 million vs. 3.85 million) and Adults 25-54 (+10% - 1.1/4 vs. 1.0/4), drawing its largest overall audience and matching its strongest news demo performance in 3 years - since the 2016-2017 season.

In addition, "20/20" stands as the only newsmagazine posting increases in Total Viewers and Adults 25-54, including CBS' "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours" and NBC's "Dateline."

"20/20" featured a new interview with Kimberly Mays, 30 years after she discovered she was switched at birth.

Source: The Nielsen Company, National Live + Same Day Program Ratings for 11/29/19, or as dated. Most Current: 2019 -2020 Season (9/23 - 12/1/19) and 2018 -2019 Season (9/24 - 12/2/18). Averages based on regular telecasts.





