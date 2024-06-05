Quinta Brunson & Anderson .Paak Join Cast of Upcoming Pharrell Williams Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



According to Deadline, Quinta Brunson and Anderson .Paak have been cast in the upcoming musical film from Pharrell Williams and Michel Gondry.

They join the previously announced Tim Meadows, Jaboukie Young-White, Jamilah Rosemond, Jayson Lee, Janelle Monáe, Missy Elliott, Brian Tyree Henry, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Halle Bailey, and recent Oscar-winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

Brunson is the creator and star of the ABC comedy series Abbott Elementary, which just wrapped up its third season. On June 9, she will be honored with a Peabody Trailblazer Award.

Anderson .Paak is a Grammy-award-winning rapper who has lent his musical talents to film and TV soundtracks such as Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the Trolls franchise.

Few plot details about the upcoming film have been released, apart from its setting. It is reported to be set in Virginia Beach during the summer of 1977 at an apartment complex inspired by the place where Williams grew up. It will be made by Universal.

Gondry, director of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind and more recently, Showtime's Kidding, will direct the project from a script by Steven Levenson and Martin Hynes. Levenson has significant musical experience, having penned the script for Dear Evan Hansen and the film version of Tick, Tick... Boom!

