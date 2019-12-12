Quibi Announces New Animated Series THE ANDY COHEN DIARIES

Today, Quibi announced THE ANDY COHEN DIARIES from Andy Cohen, an animated series chronicling iconic and untold moments from the Pop culture kingpin's daily life.

The series will be the next installment of the New York Times best-sellers, "The Andy Cohen Diaries" and "Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries," which documented three years in the whirlwind life of the producer, TV host and best-selling author in his own cheeky, candid words. In this dishy, inside peek into his world, inspired by "The Andy Warhol Diaries," Cohen details his most recent adventures, including irreverent celebrity encounters, behind the scenes of his shows, nights out on the town, and the trials and tribulations of first-time fatherhood.

"I'm so excited to start writing more adventures in my diaries, and animated, short installments represent the perfect format to bring these to life," said Cohen.

Altering his style of storytelling, Cohen will visually guide audiences through original animation. The six-episode series will be executive produced by Andy Cohen through his company, Most Talkative Productions, along with ShadowMachine co-founders Corey Campodonico and Alex Bulkley ("BoJack Horseman," "Final Space").

Cohen and ShadowMachine are represented by Creative Artists Agency.

