QUEER CANNABIS Episode Highlights Intersection from Queer Drag to Hip Hop Culture

For the full month of October, the QueerX festival is streaming as Revry's newest live channel-QueerX TV -a free, 24/7 TV channel which hosts Revry's newest POC-driven panel series, Amplify Voices.

Amplify Voices is a revolutionary TV show panel series on Revry, Co-Executive produced by Zeke Thomas and EJ Jamele. There's no doubt that the mainstream media has historically lacked diversity. Amplify Voices is here to help change that and pass the mic to incredible humans you should know more about. In this series we embrace conversations and debates to achieve heightened intersectional understanding across the Queer and POC global community.

On Friday, Oct. 23, the Amplify Voices episode "Queer Cannabis" will premiere at 5pm PST / 8pm EST on Revry. Presented by Think BIG and Tauriga Gum, the "Queer Cannabis" panel is a multi- ethnic and generational conversation on how the LGBTQ+ community has always been at the forefront of cannabis legalization in the US and the continued fight for representation and inclusion in the growing industry with thought-leaders in the community across activism, cannabis, politics, fashion and music.

The conversation is moderated by Willie Mack (Social Entrepreneur, Activist, Creative Director & Photographer) and our panelists include CJ Wallace (Actor, Social Entrepreneur & Activist), James Barnes (Co-Founder & CEO ZYNN LIFE), Laganja Estranja (Cannabis Advocate, Drag Performer and Recording Artist), Tracey Mason (Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, House of Saka Infused Luxury) and our host Zeke Thomas (Award-winning sexual assault & mental health awareness activist, TV Host, DJ & producer).

"I am truly so grateful REVRY put this panel together!! I have never experienced such a stimulating conversation, especially virtually during this pandemic," shares Laganja Estranja. "To be surrounded by such diversity really gave me hope for the industry, and I am beyond thankful there are other queer individuals breaking down the stigma around cannabis."

Tauriga Sciences, Inc., a revenue generating, diversified life sciences company, with a proprietary line of functional "supplement" chewing gums as well as ongoing Biotechnology initiatives, has cosponsored with Think Big, LLC - a Los Angeles, California based Social Impact Company founded by CJ Wallace, THE SON of Christopher "The Notorious B.I.G." Wallace and R&B singer Faith Evans.

"It's important to me that Think BIG's and Tauriga Science support LGBT rights and amplify their voices, because the gay communities' fight to legalize medical marijuana is one of the reasons why my family and other families can use it today," said CJ Wallace.

Watch a promo here:

