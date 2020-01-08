Publicists Guild Announces the Motion Picture Publicity Campaign Nominees

The International Cinematographers Guild (ICG, IATSE Local 600) Publicists have announced the nominees for the Maxwell Weinberg Award for Motion Picture Publicity Campaign to be presented at the 57th Annual ICG Publicists Awards on Friday, February 7, 2020, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The award honors active members working on motion pictures whose achievements in publicity and promotion during the previous calendar year are deemed outstanding. More than 800 industry leaders are expected to attend this year's luncheon, which traditionally occurs the week leading up to the Academy Awards®. The announcement was made by Tim Menke, ICG Publicists Awards Chair.

"This year's nominated campaigns are diverse and creative, covering the Spectrum from superhero, comedy, drama, horror and musical. Congratulations to the teams of publicists who orchestrated and implemented these exceptional and successful strategic campaigns bringing people into theaters around the world," said Menke.

NOMINEES FOR THE 2020 MAXWELL WEINBERG AWARD FOR MOTION PICTURE PUBLICITY CAMPAIGN ARE THE LOCAL 600 PUBLICISTS THAT WORKED ON:

AVENGERS: ENDGAME - Marvel Studios

THE IRISHMAN - Netflix

JOKER - Warner Bros. Pictures

ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD - Columbia Pictures

ROCKETMAN - Paramount Pictures

US - Universal Pictures

As previously announced, Anthony and Joe Russo, who helmed Marvel Studios' critically acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, are set to receive the Motion Picture Showman of the Year Award for their historic contributions to the art of cinema and television. Ava DuVernay, award-winning writer, director and producer, will be honored with the Television Showman of the Year Award for her visionary impact on television. Don Mischer, award-winning producer and director will be the recipient of the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award honoring his prolific career as an internationally acclaimed producer and director of television and live events. Awards chair this year is Tim Menke with Sheryl Main serving as co-chair.

Entertainment publicists first formed a union in 1937 as the Screen Publicists Guild, later becoming the Publicists Guild. In 2002, the Publicists Guild merged with the International Cinematographers Guild (IATSE Local 600). The first Publicists Awards Luncheon was held in 1964 and has since grown to an event attended annually by around 800 publicists, press, motion picture and television industry leaders, and other IATSE leaders. Motion Picture and Television Showmanship Awards and Lifetime Achievement Awards have been bestowed upon numerous esteemed actors, directors and executives. Additional awards include the Maxwell Weinberg Awards for a Television Publicity Campaign and for a Motion Picture Publicity Campaign, Les Mason Award for Career Achievement in Publicity, and the Bob Yeager Award for Community Service. The Guild also publishes the Annual ICG Publicists Directory. For more information about the ICG Publicists Awards, visit: www.icg600.com/ABOUT-US/Awards/Publicists-Awards #PublicistsAwards.

The International Cinematographers Guild represents approximately 9,000 members who work in film, television and commercials as directors of photography, camera operators, digital imaging technicians, visual effects supervisors, still photographers, camera assistants, film loaders, all members of camera crews and publicists. The first cinematographers' union was established in New York in 1926, followed by unions in Los Angeles and Chicago, but it wasn't until 1996 that Local 600 was born as a national guild. ICG's ongoing activities include the Emerging Cinematographer Awards and the Publicists Awards Luncheon. The Guild also publishes the award-winning ICG Magazine.





Related Articles View More TV Stories