Producer TJ Lubinsky Launches National Talent Search for the Next '50s & '60s Pop, Soul and Doo-Wop Star'

Aspiring a cappella and vocal group harmony singers are invited to audition for The Next '50s & '60s Pop, Soul and Doo-Wop Star, an ongoing worldwide talent search. The effort will culminate with a national PBS special in August of this year, commemorating the classic 1950s and 1960s pop, soul and doo-wop eras in American musical history. The talent search is being conducted by noted PBS My Music series producer TJ Lubinsky. Since 1993, his dozens of concerts and retrospective specials have been enjoyed by tens of millions of viewers and have helped raise more than $2 billion for public television. "If you've ever wanted to be an 'oldies' pop, soul or doo-wop star," Lubinsky says, "this is your big chance to be seen and heard nationwide."

To preserve the legendary organic music that pre-dates today's reliance on digital vocal manipulation, Lubinsky's The Next '50s & '60s Pop, Soul and Doo-Wop Star talent search seeks to discover, document and celebrate contemporary singers who can accurately channel the iconic sounds and styles of the artists of the 1950s and 1960s. "We're looking for the unknown voices of today who can replicate and pay homage to the vocal phrasing, musical arrangements and spirited choreography of the originals," says Lubinsky. The deadline for video submissions to be considered for the PBS special based on the search is February 28th.

While many of the artists who introduced the favorite pop, soul, rock 'n' roll and rhythm and blues hit songs of the past are gone, Lubinsky enthusiastically reflects that this uniquely American art form still has a huge fan base both at home and abroad. "At every one of our shows," he says, "we see audience members mouth the words to the songs as they are brought back to when they first heard this heartfelt material that continues to resonate through successive generations. The 50s and 60s "oldies" genre in particular is in danger of extinction unless a new generation is found to bring the music forward. I'm going to make sure that happens!" As college a cappella competitions, stage shows and YouTube videos prove, there are enormously talented young individuals and groups who are keeping the 1950s and 1960s oldies tradition alive. "We're going to find them," Lubinsky says, "and share them with the world."

How to Audition: Groups and individuals who wish to be considered for participation in The Next Doo-Wop Star special should visit www.doowopstar.com. One audition performance may be submitted per entity. The deadline for submissions, for which there is no fee is, as noted February 28 and open to legal residents of the United States who are at least 13 years old. Entries can be sent via links to online video performances (YouTube, Vimeo, Facebook, etc.) or physically via DVD. Auditions must be live original performances, that respect all copyrights. Of course, no lip-synching is allowed!

About TJ Lubinsky/My Music: TJ Lubinsky is the creator of the most successful music fund-raising programming in the history of Public Broadcasting System. His long running My Music fundraising series on PBS features historic musical reunions, archival specials and interviews with scores of performers. As creator/executive producer and director of My Music, Lubinsky has filmed more than 800 artists, licensed hundreds of CD/DVD packages to help PBS member stations stay on the air These programs span doo-wop to disco, folk to funk, Motown to big band and country-pop to rock and roll. Highlights include '60s Pop, Rock & Soul (hosted by Peter Noone), The British Beat (hosted by Petula Clark), Burt Bacharach's Best, Aretha Franklin's Soul Rewind, John Sebastian's Folk Rewind, Close To You: Remembering The Carpenters and many more. The late Aretha Franklin once noted, "As artists and as fans, we can count on both TJL and PBS to preserve, protect and present the great treasury that is our musical heritage."

The third generation of his family in the music business, Lubinsky grew up with the sounds of R & B, oldies, gospel and jazz that have inspired his deep knowledge and passion for music and today is also the Friday night disc-jockey on his mixcloud.com/tjlradio show streaming worldwide online. ''Very few people can say they have a calling in life. I'm lucky to have found one,'' he told The New York Times.