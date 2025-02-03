Prime Video Launches New STARZ and BET+ Streaming Bundle in the U.S.

Customers can access the offering on Prime Video for $15.99/month, an approximate 30 percent savings.
BET+, Prime Video and STARZ have announced the launch of a new STARZ and BET+ bundle through Prime Video in the U.S. Customers can access the offering on Prime Video for $15.99/month, an approximate 30 percent savings.
Beginning February 3, the bundle provides subscribers access to a robust collection of stories that celebrate Black voices including the hit BET+ series “All The Queens Men,” Tyler Perry’s “Zatima,” Emmy-nominated comedy “The Ms. Pat Show,” and “Diarra from Detroit,” named one of 2024’s best new television series.
From STARZ, catch the highly anticipated March 7 premiere of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (Season 4) and the entire “Power” Universe, the gripping crime drama “BMF,” and the critically acclaimed southern drama “P-Valley,” created by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. Plus, customers can enjoy STARZ’s extensive library of hit movies, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Borderlands,” and “A Thousand and One.”
STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company, is a leading media streaming platform committed to delivering premium content that amplifies narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. STARZ is home to the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app that offers the ability to stream or download STARZ premium content, as well as the flagship domestic STARZ® service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels, and the associated on-demand and online services. STARZ is available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies. In February 2021, STARZ launched #TakeTheLead, a multi-faceted and innovative inclusion initiative expanding its existing efforts to improve representation on screen, behind the camera and throughout the company.
BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place. The service from BET Media Group, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, is the official home of Tyler Perry’s film, TV and stage works. The subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content including Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show from Lee Daniels, Martin: The Reunion, Diarra from Detroit, and College Hill: Celebrity Edition, and exclusive originals from Carl Weber including The Family Business and The Black Hamptons to name a few. BET+ Essential, the limited-ad tier, provides access to the same great content with minimal ads from trusted advertisers. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus on social to join the conversation and get the latest.
Videos