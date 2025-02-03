Prime Video Launches New STARZ and BET+ Streaming Bundle in the U.S.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



BET+, Prime Video and STARZ have announced the launch of a new STARZ and BET+ bundle through Prime Video in the U.S. Customers can access the offering on Prime Video for $15.99/month, an approximate 30 percent savings.

Beginning February 3, the bundle provides subscribers access to a robust collection of stories that celebrate Black voices including the hit BET+ series “All The Queens Men,” Tyler Perry’s “Zatima,” Emmy-nominated comedy “The Ms. Pat Show,” and “Diarra from Detroit,” named one of 2024’s best new television series.

From STARZ, catch the highly anticipated March 7 premiere of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” (Season 4) and the entire “Power” Universe, the gripping crime drama “BMF,” and the critically acclaimed southern drama “P-Valley,” created by Pulitzer Prize winner Katori Hall. Plus, customers can enjoy STARZ’s extensive library of hit movies, including “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” “Borderlands,” and “A Thousand and One.”

This bundle offers access to the best in Black content from BET+ including:

A collection of Tyler Perry stage plays

All seasons of Tyler Perry’s “The Oval,” “Assisted Living,” and “Ruthless,” along with recent seasons of the “Sistas”

Both seasons of “Kingdom Business” from Dr. Holly Carter and Devon Franklin

“BET Awards” and “BET Hip Hop Awards”

All seasons of Carl Weber’s “The Family Business” and “Black Hamptons”

An extensive collection of iconic Black films and original holiday movies

About STARZ

STARZ (www.starz.com), a Lionsgate company, is a leading media streaming platform committed to delivering premium content that amplifies narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences. STARZ is home to the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app that offers the ability to stream or download STARZ premium content, as well as the flagship domestic STARZ® service, including STARZ ENCORE, 17 premium pay TV channels, and the associated on-demand and online services. STARZ is available across digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors, including cable operators, satellite television providers, and telecommunications companies. In February 2021, STARZ launched #TakeTheLead, a multi-faceted and innovative inclusion initiative expanding its existing efforts to improve representation on screen, behind the camera and throughout the company.

About BET+

BET+ is the preeminent streaming service for the Black audience, with exclusive originals and thousands of TV episodes and movies from the best Black creators. A joint venture between BET and Tyler Perry Studios, BET+ allows users to stream Black culture including hit movies, TV shows, stand-up comedy, award shows, and specials, all in one place. The service from BET Media Group, a subsidiary of Paramount Global, is the official home of Tyler Perry’s film, TV and stage works. The subscription video-on-demand service also provides users with access to original content including Emmy-nominated The Ms. Pat Show from Lee Daniels, Martin: The Reunion, Diarra from Detroit, and College Hill: Celebrity Edition, and exclusive originals from Carl Weber including The Family Business and The Black Hamptons to name a few. BET+ Essential, the limited-ad tier, provides access to the same great content with minimal ads from trusted advertisers. Visit BET.Plus to learn more and follow @BETPlus on social to join the conversation and get the latest.

Comments