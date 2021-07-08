Presenters & Attendees Announced for The 2021 ESPYS

This Saturday, some of THE WORLD'S BEST athletes and biggest stars will join host Anthony Mackie for "The 2021 ESPYS presented by Capital One." The star-studded evening celebrates the best moments from the year in sports and will air live on ABC, Saturday, July 10 from 8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City. Former NFL star and emerging actor Vernon Davis serves as THE VOICE of the ESPYS, introducing presenters and keeping the fun going throughout the night. Peloton superstar instructor Ally Love will be the in-show behind-the-scenes host, bringing viewers a unique look at the ESPYS, with celebrity and athlete interviews, reactions from winners as they come off stage, and amazing content throughout the show.

This year's scheduled presenters include Kane Brown (multiplatinum artist), DaBaby (multiplatinum recording artist), Charli D'Amelio (social media star), Dixie D'Amelio (social media star), Alexandra Daddario ("The White Lotus" and "Die in a Gunfight"), Taye Diggs (actor), Desus Nice and The Kid Mero ("Desus & Mero"), Nina Dobrev (actress, writer, producer), Dude Perfect (YouTube stars), Rob Gronkowski (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Sabrina Ionescu (New York Liberty), Chloe Kim (Olympic gold medalist), Zachary Levi ("American Underdog"), Tracy Morgan (actor/comedian), Joe Namath (New York Jets legend), Julius Randle (New York Knicks), Robin Roberts (ABC's "Good Morning America"), Mikaela Shiffrin (two-time Olympic gold medalist), Iliza Shlesinger (actress/comedian), Kurt Warner ("American Underdog"), Roy Williams (retired UNC basketball coach) and more.

In addition, top athletes and celebrities scheduled to attend include Jocelyn Alo (Oklahoma softball), Sasha Banks (WWE superstar), Bianca Belair (WWE superstar), Paige Bueckers (UConn women's basketball), Jared Butler (Baylor men's basketball), Tyler Campbell (UCLA men's basketball), Vernon Davis (retired NFL tight end), Mike Evans (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Sarah Fuller (Vanderbilt football/University of North Texas soccer), Chris Godwin (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans), Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers), DeAndre Hopkins (Arizona Cardinals), Matt James ("The Bachelor" season 25), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (UCLA men's basketball), Ronald Jones II (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Giselle Juarez (Oklahoma Softball), Johnny Juzang (UCLA men's basketball), Rachael Kirkconnell ("The Bachelor" season 25), Betnijah Laney (New York Liberty), Ally Love (Peloton instructor), LeSean McCoy (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Maya Moore (WNBA star/activist), Chris Nikic (Jimmy V Award recipient), Amanda Nunes (UFC fighter), Naomi Osaka (tennis player), Jason Pierre-Paul (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), DiDi Richards (New York Liberty), Shannon Saile (Oklahoma softball), DeVonta Smith (Alabama football/Philadelphia Eagles rookie), Jalen Suggs (Gonzaga men's basketball), Nigel Sylvester (BMX), Drew Timme (Gonzaga men's basketball), Tara VanDerveer (Stanford women's basketball coach), Chase Young (Washington football team) and more.

Previously announced honorees scheduled to attend include Chris Nikic (Jimmy V Award for Perseverance Recipient) and Maya Moore (Arthur Ashe Award for Courage Recipient).

A new element of The 2021 ESPYS, fans now have total control of THE ESPYS (virtual) Control Room! This interactive and immersive experience puts fans behind the desk inside the Control Room, then lets them explore a 180-degree virtual world with games, exclusive content and more. Plus, fans can enter to win a grand prize trip to the 2022 ESPYS-along with other prizes like an ESPYS gift bag and subscriptions to ESPN+ and Disney+. Gain entries for each visit, and bonus entries for interacting on the site: www.espn.com/espys/controlroom.