Podcast: LITTLE KNOWN FACTS with Ilana Levine and Special Guest, Producer & Director R.J. Cutler

Little Known Facts is a weekly podcast hosted by stage and film actress Ilana Levine. With over 150 interviews to date with today's most successful artists, Levine engages her celebrity guests in intimate conversations that are hilarious, vulnerable, revealing and inspiring. Ilana's unique brand of celebrity interview has been called "Podcast Vérité," because her conversations are unfiltered, raw, honest and uniquely funny.

Today's episode features R.J. Cutler- an award-winning producer and director who has made some of the most significant documentaries of the past quarter century. Cutler's films include The War Room, A Perfect Candidate, The September Issue, The World According to Dick Cheney, Thin and Listen to Me Marlon. He has also been a pioneer in the area of non-fiction television, having created such landmark programs as "American High," "Freshman Diaries," "30 Days" and many others. Cutler's scripted work includes conceiving and directing "Nashville," directing the feature film If I Stay (starring Chloe Grace Moretz), and creating, writing, directing and producing the award-winning podcast The Oval Office Tapes.

Cutler's upcoming projects include the feature documentary Belushi, which he directed and produced and which will air on Showtime later this year. He is also the producer and director of The Untitled Billie Eilish Documentary, an intimate look at the last year in the life of the 18 year-old Pop sensation whose music has been streamed over five billion times. Cutler's documentary series "Dear..." will premiere on Apple TV+ this spring, and his musical drama "Bronzeville" (which he executive produces along with John Ridley, Alicia Keys, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Platt) has been ordered straight-to-series by Showtime.

Cutler has been nominated for an Academy Award and numerous other awards, and he is the recipient of two Emmys, two Peabody Awards, a GLAAD Award, two Cinema Eye Awards, and two Television Academy Honor Awards. In 2009, the Museum of Television and Radio held a four-day retrospective of Cutler's work. Cutler and his wife Jane live in Los Angeles with their daughter Madeleine, their son Maxwell, and their dog Dexter.

