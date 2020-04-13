Pixar's SOUL Release Date Moved to November

Disney has postponed the release of its upcoming Pixar film "Soul."

The existential animated adventure was originally set to open June 19 and will now be released on November 20, 2020, according to Variety.

Disney also announced that "Raya and the Last Dragon" has been pushed back from November 25, 2020 until March 12, 2021.

"Soul" centers on a middle school music teacher (voiced by Jamie Foxx) who dreams of being a jazz performer. But before he gets his big break, he gets in an accident that causes his soul to be separated from his body. He's then transported to the "You Seminar" where he teams up with 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) to return Joe's soul back to his body on Earth before it's too late.

The film is written and directed by Pete Docter, and co-written and co-directed by Kemp Powers. "Soul" also features the voices of Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, Daveed Diggs and Angela Bassett.

Read the original article on Variety.





