Pierce Brosnan to Host HISTORY'S GREATEST HEISTS Series on HISTORY Channel
The series premieres on Tuesday, February 7 at 10pm ET/PT.
The HISTORY® Channel premieres its new, eight-episode series "History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" hosted by legendary actor Pierce Brosnan on Tuesday, February 7 at 10pm ET/PT.
Produced by Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment, each one-hour episode uncovers the meticulous planning, daring execution and shocking aftermath behind some of the most elaborate real-life heists in history including the notorious Lufthansa Heist of New York, the half-billion-dollar Gardner Museum art theft, the Antwerp Belgium Diamond Heist, and others.
Since the creation of currency, money has made the world go round and people have done anything and everything in their power to get their hands on a lot of it, including formulating some of the most devious and high-stakes heist attempts of all time.
Using dramatic recreations, dynamic storytelling and cutting-edge visual effects, alongside first-person witness accounts from the people who were there, "History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" delves into the intricate schemes and audacity of the criminal masterminds who risked their freedom for a shot at a lifetime of wealth and riches.
Brosnan, who is embedded into each heist through state-of-the-art technology, brings each global news headline to life by putting viewers at the heart of the action and breaking down every aspect of the plan including the conniving team, the mark, the execution and finally the aftermath.
"History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan" is produced for The HISTORY® Channel by Big Fish Entertainment and Anchor Entertainment. Dan Cesareo, Lucilla D'Agostino, Jordana Starr, Scott Hartford and John Brimhall serve as executive producers for Big Fish Entertainment. Ethan Goldman and Noah Livingston serve as executive producers for Anchor Entertainment. Eli Lehrer, Mary E. Donahue and Jennifer Wagman are executive producers for The HISTORY® Channel.
A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights to "History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan."
About The HISTORY® Channel
The HISTORY® channel, a division of A+E Networks, is the premier destination for historical storytelling. From best-in-class documentary events to a signature slate of industry leading nonfiction series and premium fact-based scripted programming, The HISTORY® Channel serves as the most trustworthy source of informational entertainment in media.
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos
