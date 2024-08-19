Photos/Video: Netflix Releases New Trailer and First Look Photos for KAOS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Netflix has premiered the official trailer for the upcoming series KAOS, alongside the first looks of Billie Piper, Suzy Eddie Izzard, and Debi Mazar.

Jeff Goldblum plays Zeus: King of the Gods, ruler of the world. He's cruel, stylish and all-powerful.

That is, until he’s not. From BAFTA winning screenwriter and showrunner Charlie Covell* (The End Of The F***ing World), KAOS is a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology: exploring love, power, and life in the underworld.

Having long enjoyed his status as king of the gods, Zeus’s reign has never been truly threatened. That is until he wakes up one morning and discovers a wrinkle on his forehead. Believing it to be the harbinger of an ancient prophecy which foretells his destruction, neurosis sets in: Zeus becomes convinced his fall is coming. As his paranoia takes hold, the god of gods - seeing signs everywhere - starts to dangerously self-destruct.

And he’s right to be worried. Zeus’s one time friend and now prisoner, Prometheus, is orchestrating a plan to bring him down. The plan involves three disparate humans, all of whom are totally unaware of their cosmic significance or the part they must play in saving the world. No pressure. (Some pressure.)

KAOS stars Jeff Goldblum as Zeus alongside Janet McTeer (Ozark, The Menu) as Hera, David Thewlis (Landscapers, Fargo) as Hades, Rakie Ayola (Anthony, The Pact) as Persephone, Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water, Reminiscence) as Poseidon, Stephen Dillane (Game of Thrones, Darkest Hour) as Prometheus, Aurora Perrineau (Westworld, When They See Us) as Riddy, Nabhaan Rizwan (Industry, Station Eleven) as Dionysus, Killian Scott (Dublin Murders, '71) as Orpheus, Misia Butler (Half Bad, The School For Good And Evil) as Caeneus, Stanley Townsend (The Current War, Becoming Elizabeth) as Minos, and Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie, Better) as Ari. Billie Piper (I Hate Suzie, Eternal Beauty) and Suzy Eddie Izzard join the cast in cameo roles.

KAOS launches on August 29 on Netflix.

Take a look at the new photos below!

