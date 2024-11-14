Photos/Video: Max Debuts First Look at SECOND CHANCE STAGE Competition Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Max has dropped a trailer and first-look photos for Second Chance Stage, featuring Broadway alum Taye Diggs. The new series debuts on November 28 on Max.

Filmed in Kansas City, Second Chance Stage is an eight-episode talent competition series produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation (Selena + Restaurant; We’re Here; The Climb) that offers contestants who have pushed their dreams aside for years, even decades, a second chance at their big break. With performances ranging from dancing to singing to stand-up comedy and more, one winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize in front of an audience full of talent scouts, agents and producers looking for the next big star.

Judges include country music superstar Martina McBride, acclaimed stage and screen actor Taye Diggs and Saturday Night Live cast member, comedian and actress Heidi Gardner with sports broadcaster and New York Times bestselling author Emmanuel Acho tapped to host. Take a look at photos below!

