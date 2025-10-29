Photos/Video: First-Look at British Ensemble Comedy FACKHAM HALL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The first trailer and first-look photos have dropped for Fackham Hall, a new British ensemble comedy described as a cross between Downton Abbey and Airplane! and Monty Python. The movie will arrive in theaters on December 5.

The film features a stacked ensemble cast including Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Radcliffe, Katherine Waterston, Emma Laird, Tom Goodman-Hill, Ramon Tikaram, Tim McMullan, Anna Maxwell Martin, Sue Johnston, Tom Felton, and Damian Lewis.

Fackham Hall follows lovable pick-pocket Eric Noone (Radcliffe) as he lands a job at a unique English manor house. He quickly rises through the ranks, and a forbidden romance with lady-of-the-house Rose Davenport (McKenzie), blossoms. But when an unexpected murder occurs, Eric gets framed - leaving Rose and her family’s future perilously uncertain.

The movie is directed by Jim O’Hanlon, from a screenplay by Steve Dawson, Andrew Dawson, Tim Inman, Jimmy Carr, and Patrick Carr. Danny Perkins, Kris Thykier, and Mila Cottray serve as producers.

Photo Credit: Bleecker Street