Photos/Video: First-Look at British Ensemble Comedy FACKHAM HALL

The first trailer and first-look photos have dropped for Fackham Hall, a new British ensemble comedy described as a cross between Downton Abbey and Airplane! and Monty Python. The movie will arrive in theaters on December 5.
The film features a stacked ensemble cast including Thomasin McKenzie, Ben Radcliffe, Katherine Waterston, Emma Laird, Tom Goodman-Hill, Ramon Tikaram, Tim McMullan, Anna Maxwell Martin, Sue Johnston, Tom Felton, and Damian Lewis.
Fackham Hall follows lovable pick-pocket Eric Noone (Radcliffe) as he lands a job at a unique English manor house. He quickly rises through the ranks, and a forbidden romance with lady-of-the-house Rose Davenport (McKenzie), blossoms. But when an unexpected murder occurs, Eric gets framed - leaving Rose and her family’s future perilously uncertain.
The movie is directed by Jim O’Hanlon, from a screenplay by Steve Dawson, Andrew Dawson, Tim Inman, Jimmy Carr, and Patrick Carr. Danny Perkins, Kris Thykier, and Mila Cottray serve as producers.
Photo Credit: Bleecker Street
Damian Lewis and Nathan McMullen
Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston, Damian Lewis, and Tom Felton
Ben Radcliffe and Thomasin McKenzie
Tom Felton, Ramon Tikaram, Thomasin McKenzie, Damian Lewis, and Nathan McMullen
Tom Felton and Thomasin McKenzie
Thomasin McKenzie, Katherine Waterston, Damian Lewis, and Emma Laird
Sue Johnston, Katherine Waterston, Tim McMullan, Thomasin McKenzie, Nathan McMullen, Ben Radcliffe, Damian Lewis, and Emma Laird
Videos