Photos: Zoey Dutch in New Photos of Richard Linklater's NOUVELLE VAGUE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Netflix has released new photos from Richard Linklater's Nouvelle Vague, the upcoming film that reimagines the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s Breathless, released in 1960. Described as a "love letter to the revolutionary magic of the French New Wave," the movie will be released in select US theaters on October 31, before streaming on Netflix beginning November 14. Take a look at the new photos below.

The movie follows critic-turned-director Godard as he makes and breaks the rules alongside a mix of fresh faces and new talents who help bring his spontaneous film to life. Capturing the youthful dynamism and creative chaos at the heart of one of the world’s most beloved and influential movies, Nouvelle Vague transports viewers to the streets of 1959 Paris.

The movie stars Guillaume Marbeck as the influential director, in addition to Our Town star Zoey Dutch as actress Jean Seberg. The cast also includes Aubry Dullin, Bruno Dreyfürst, Benjamin Clery, Matthieu Penchinat, and more. Nouvelle Vague, written by Holly Gent, Vincent Palmo Jr., Michèle Halberstadt, and Laetitia Masson, held its world premiere earlier this year at the Cannes Film Festival.

As a director, Richard Linklater has helmed numerous acclaimed films, including Dazed and Confused, the Before Sunrise Series, School of Rock, and Boyhood. His next project is Blue Moon, a biographical portrait of Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart starring Ethan Hawke. Watch the trailer here.

Linklater is also working on a film adaptation of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. The cast includes Ben Platt, Beanie Feldstein, and Paul Mescal, and is being filmed every couple of years over the course of 20 films. The 2023 Broadway revival won 4 Tony Awards.

Photos courtesy of Netflix



Zoey Deutch

Guillaume Marbeck a

Matthieu Penchinat, Guillaume Marbeck, Aubry Dullin and Zoey Deutch