Photos: THE WRONG BLIND DATE Premiers Friday, January 14th On A & Lifetime Movie Network

Vivica A. Fox produces and stars in the new film.

Jan. 12, 2022  

THE WRONG BLIND DATE premieres on Lifetime Movie Network (LMN) Friday, January 14 at 8pm ET/PT as part of its annual Deadly Resolutions line-up.

The film stars Vivica A. Fox, Meredith Thomas, Matthew Pohlkamp, Sofia Masson, Clark Moore, and Rainer Dawn. After her recent divorce, Laura (Meredith Thomas) is encouraged by her therapist Beth (Vivica A. Fox) and daughter Hannah (Sofia Masson) to move on with life and registers for an online dating service.

Unhappy with the process, Laura decides to delete her account, but soon she receives a message from Kevin (Matthew Pohlkamp) who catches her attention. Kevin appears to be Laura's perfect match, having many of the same interests and is nothing like her ex-husband. But Hannah grows suspicious of her mother's new suitor and is determined to discover the truth about Kevin's real motives before it's too late.

Get a peek inside the film here!

Vivica A. Fox stars in and produces The Wrong Blind Date

Meredith Thomas

Lesli Kay and Meredith Thomas

Matthew Pohlkamp

Clark Moore

Sofia Masson and Meredith Thomas

Meredith Thomas

Meredith Thomas and Sofia Masson

Meredith Thomas and Sofia Masson


