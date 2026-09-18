Photos: THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon Features Tom Cruise, Lili Reinhart, Suki Waterhouse
Cruise plays a claw machine challenge while Reinhart discusses Star Wars fanfiction for LOVE HYPOTHESIS.
The 2,342nd episode of NBC's 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,' which aired Thursday, September 17, 2026, featured Tom Cruise, Lili Reinhart and musical guest Suki Waterhouse.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Tom Cruise joined host Jimmy Fallon to discuss Taylor Swift schooling him at a Chiefs game and talked about his 'Digger' transformation. Cruise also took part in a claw machine challenge with Fallon.
Lili Reinhart discussed being nervous to dance in BTS' 'Swim' video and spoke about writing Star Wars fanfiction for LOVE HYPOTHESIS.
Suki Waterhouse performed 'Weirdo' as the episode's musical guest.
'The Tonight Show' is taped in front of a live studio audience from Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Center in New York City and airs Mondays through Fridays from 11:35 p.m.-12:35 a.m. ET/PT on NBC. It is also available on demand on Peacock.
Photo Credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...