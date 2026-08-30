Tom Cruise Battles Jimmy Fallon in Soaking Wet Game of War in Resurfaced Clip

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A Fallon Flashback segment resurfacing on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's YouTube channel shows Tom Cruise squaring off against Jimmy Fallon in a water-based twist on the classic card game War. The clip originally aired on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon on December 18, 2012, and finds the two competitors dumping water on each other as the game plays out, turning a simple card matchup into a soaking, physical bit.

The format strips away any traditional interview setup, putting the focus entirely on the game itself and the escalating water dousing that comes with each round. Cruise leans fully into the physical comedy of the segment, trading turns with Fallon as the contest builds toward its wetter and wetter conclusion.

The video is being shared now as part of the channel's ongoing Fallon Flashback series, which resurfaces past studio moments from the show's history. Water War stands as one of the more visually chaotic entries in that archive, capturing a lighter, game-driven segment rather than a standard sit-down conversation.

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