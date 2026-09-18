Tom Cruise Gets Lowered Into a Claw Machine Challenge on Fallon
The stunt turned the late-night host's studio into a life-size arcade game for the actor.
Tom Cruise took part in a physical challenge on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, joining host Jimmy Fallon for a game called the Claw Machine Challenge. The segment had Cruise lowered down like the arm of an arcade claw machine, tasked with grabbing as many prizes as he could before time ran out.
The bit put Cruise in a physically demanding setup rather than a standard sit-down conversation, with the actor and Fallon working through the mechanics of the game together on the studio floor.
The appearance leaned entirely on the game format, giving Cruise a chance to show off in a comedic, competitive setting rather than promote a specific project through conversation. The segment aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW's rotation of games and stunts involving celebrity guests.
The full segment is part of the show's lineup of games built around visiting stars, with Fallon serving as both host and participant alongside Cruise throughout the challenge.
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