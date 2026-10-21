Beck Performs 'In The Night' With Sacha Baron Cohen On Cello
The unexpected pairing brought the actor into the band for a late-night musical segment.
Beck performed his song 'In The Night' on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon, delivering the track as the evening's musical guest segment. The performance featured an added element: actor Sacha Baron Cohen joined the arrangement on cello, placing him alongside Beck's band for the live rendition.
The appearance centered entirely on the musical performance, with Beck singing the track backed by the cello accompaniment. The segment gave Fallon's audience a one-off pairing of the musician with the actor in an instrumental role rather than his usual on-screen comedic or dramatic work.
The performance aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's weeknight broadcast, with episodes airing at 11:35 p.m. ET and streaming afterward on Peacock. No additional interview segment accompanied the musical performance in this clip.
The segment stood on the strength of the performance itself, with Beck and the band, including Cohen on cello, delivering 'In The Night' in full for the television audience.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.