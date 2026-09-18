Benny Blanco Recalls Hospital Visit That Made Him Realize Selena Gomez Was 'The One'

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Benny Blanco opened up on the Open Book with Jenna podcast about the harrowing night, one that included an unplanned hospital visit, that convinced him his now-wife Selena Gomez was 'the one.' Recounting the moment to host Jenna Bush Hager, Blanco said, "I have to marry this woman, because if she can do that with me, she can do anything with me."

Blanco has previously discussed the same pivotal moment in an appearance on OPEN BOOK WITH JENNA, where he also spoke with Bush Hager about his new book and the role failure has played in his personal and creative life. That conversation ranged across love, fear and vulnerability, with Blanco tying his relationship with Gomez to broader reflections on risk-taking.

In that same sit-down, Blanco framed the hospital scare as a turning point that clarified what he wanted in a partner, describing it as proof that Gomez could handle a crisis alongside him. The anecdote has become a central piece of how he has publicly described the early stages of their relationship.

The Open Book with Jenna podcast is available wherever podcasts are streamed, and Blanco's remarks add further detail to the account he has given of the night he decided to marry Gomez.

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