Jacob Tremblay Read Kaczynski's Manifesto To Prepare For UNABOMBER Role

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Jacob Tremblay appeared on the third hour of TODAY to discuss playing Ted Kaczynski in Netflix's biographical drama UNABOMBER, revealing that he immersed himself in Kaczynski's own writing to understand the character. "I took time to read as much of the manifesto as I could just to understand him," Tremblay said, adding that the role carried an unusual challenge because he was portraying Kaczynski before his infamous terrorist attacks took place.

Tremblay also spoke about sharing scenes with Russell Crowe, who stars in the film as Professor Henry Murray. "I can't believe I got the chance to work with that guy," Tremblay told the hosts, reflecting on working opposite the veteran actor during production.

UNABOMBER follows Kaczynski's transformation from a 16-year-old Harvard prodigy into the infamous domestic terrorist, with Crowe's character subjecting him to controversial psychological experiments that resurface decades later during an FBI manhunt. The film also stars Annabelle Wallis and Shailene Woodley, who plays the FBI agent leading the investigation. More on the project's trailer and cast can be found in BroadwayWorld's prior coverage of the UNABOMBER trailer.

During the TODAY appearance, Tremblay emphasized the difficulty of approaching such a dark character with nuance, noting that the film's focus on Kaczynski's earlier years required a different kind of preparation than simply portraying a known criminal.

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