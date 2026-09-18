Kenny Chesney Explains What Shaped New Album SILVER SANDS MARINA on THE VIEW
The Country Music Hall of Famer opens up about the record's personal roots and his stadium plans.
Kenny Chesney stopped by THE VIEW to talk about the inspiration behind his 21st studio album, SILVER SANDS MARINA, giving the daytime panel insight into what shaped the project. The Country Music Hall of Famer used the appearance to walk through how the record came together and what sets it apart from his previous work.
Chesney has previously described SILVER SANDS MARINA as a reflection of where he currently stands in his life and career. In an earlier TODAY interview, he told the show, 'You hope that the record you put out is a reflection, a mirror of where you're at in your life and I feel like this record is,' adding that he 'was afforded the gift of time on this one.' That sense of patience and self-reflection carried into his conversation on THE VIEW as he detailed the album's origins for a new audience.
The appearance also touched on Chesney's touring plans, with the singer set to hit the road for a 19-stop stadium tour tied to the new release. The scale of the run underscores Chesney's continued pull as a live act more than two decades into his recording career, even as SILVER SANDS MARINA marks a milestone 21st studio effort.
Chesney has also spoken elsewhere about his Las Vegas residency at The Sphere, connecting the immersive venue to the sense of joy he says runs through the new record. Chesney previously discussed the album's personal significance in a TODAY interview, offering additional context for the reflections he shared on THE VIEW.
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