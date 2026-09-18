Al Roker Tours 'Sinners' Haunted House at Halloween Horror Nights' 35th Year

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Al Roker got a firsthand look at one of the most talked about new attractions at Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights, stepping inside the haunted house based on the Oscar nominated film 'Sinners' for a segment on TODAY. The visit coincided with the event's 35th anniversary season at the Florida theme park.

Roker has become a familiar presence at Universal Orlando for TODAY, having previously walked viewers through the park's full Halloween Horror Nights lineup, which this year includes ten houses spanning film, music and television, among them attractions themed to Ozzy Osbourne and 'Stranger Things.' He also recently hosted the debut episode of Universal TODAY, a video series produced with the resort that offers viewers a look at its attractions and visitor tips.

The 'Sinners' house is one of the season's marquee draws, built around the film's story and imagery as part of the anniversary slate. Roker's tour gave TODAY viewers a preview of the house's scares and design ahead of the event drawing crowds through the fall.

The stop follows Roker's earlier preview of this year's Halloween Horror Nights offerings, detailed in a prior BroadwayWorld report on the event's 35th anniversary lineup, which also spotlighted the Ozzy Osbourne and 'Stranger Things' themed houses joining 'Sinners' this season.

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