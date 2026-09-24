Photos: Pluto TV to Present Halloween Double Feature Fridays With Horror Film Pairings

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Pluto TV is turning Friday nights into 'fright nights' this October with a special Halloween lineup of Double Feature Fridays, its weekly movie night experience in partnership with Entertainment Tonight. Every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight, audiences can settle in for two films back-to-back, featuring thrilling thematic pairings of modern favorites alongside indie films making their free streaming debut on the platform, offering some familiar tricks and new treats for audiences this Halloween.

Each week, Entertainment Tonight correspondent Emily Curl sets the stage with an original segment drawing from ET's more than four decades of Hollywood access and archival interviews, giving exclusive access and bringing viewers behind-the-scenes of the films and stars before the movies begin.

October Double Feature Fridays Lineup

Friday, October 2: Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Kill Bill: Vol. 2 + The Last Victim

All Revenge Thrillers With Fierce Women Out To Survive And Settle The Score

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 & Vol. 2 - The Bride wakes up after a long coma. The baby that she carried before entering the coma is gone. The only thing on her mind is to have revenge on the assassination team that betrayed her - a team she was once part of. Directed by Quentin Tarantino, the two-part action epic stars Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, David Carradine, Daryl Hannah, Michael Madsen and Vivica A. Fox.

The Last Victim - A Neo Western thriller set in the American southwest, following Sheriff Hickey trying to solve the worst case he has seen in his small town, likely caused by a violent local gang led by a fearsome criminal. The film stars Ron Perlman, Ali Larter, Ralph Ineson and Tahmoh Penikett.

Friday, October 9: Smile + Rosario

Women Chasing Answers After Something Supernatural Latches On — And Won't Let Go.

Smile - After witnessing a bizarre, traumatic patient incident, Dr. Rose Cotter starts experiencing terrifying visions. As the lines between reality and nightmares blur, Rose must confront her troubling past to escape her chilling new reality. The film stars Sosie Bacon, Jessie T. Usher, Kyle Gallner and Caitlin Stasey.

Rosario - Trapped by a snowstorm with her estranged grandmother's corpse, Rosario faces terrifying supernatural forces and a deadly family curse. The film stars Emeraude Toubia, José Zúñiga and David Dastmalchian.

Friday, October 16: Jennifer's Body + Vampires of the Velvet Lounge

Two Horror Movies With A Lot Of Bite! Both Put A Campy Spin On Seduction, Death, And Staying Young Forever...

Jennifer's Body - A possessed cheerleader gains an appetite for her male classmates. The cult horror comedy stars Megan Fox, Amanda Seyfried, Johnny Simmons, J.K. Simmons, Amy Sedaris, Kyle Gallner and Adam Brody.

Vampires of the Velvet Lounge - A coven of vampires is hunting on dating apps where they meet vampire hunters and schedule dates. The nights that unfold are action-packed modern horror madness. Stars Mena Suvari, DICHEN LACHMAN, Stephen Dorff, Rosa Salazar and Tyrese Gibson.

Friday, October 23: A Quiet Place Part II + Diabolic

What Happens When You Can't Outrun What's Chasing You? One Family Has To Stay Silent To Survive. One Woman Has To Break Her Silence To Survive.

A Quiet Place Part II - Following the deadly events at home, The Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path. This terrifyingly suspenseful thriller written and directed by John Krasinski stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles, with Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou joining the cast.

Diabolic - A woman must return to the fundamentalist compound where she was raised after she is haunted by the vengeful spirit of a cursed witch. The film stars Mia Challis, John Kim and Elizabeth Cullen.

Friday, October 30: Scream (2022) + Sleepwalker

Horror Mysteries That Prove No Matter How Far You Run, The Past Always Catches Up.

Scream (2022) - Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a terrifying new killer resurrects the Ghostface mask. The film stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid and Mason Gooding.

Sleepwalker - Haunted by terrifying visions, Sarah's sleepwalking episodes begin to intensify, accelerating her descent into darkness. The film stars Hayden Panettiere in her last on-screen project alongside Justin Chatwin, Beverly D'Angelo, Mischa Barton, Lori Tan Chinn, Laird Lacoste and Corinne Sweeney.

New Double Feature Fridays pairings premiere every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight before joining the Double Feature Fridays collection on demand. The weekly series continues through the end of 2026 with more movie pairings spanning genres, stars and themes.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV is a global free streaming television service and part of the Direct-to-Consumer division at Paramount, a Skydance Corporation (Nasdaq: PSKY). Founded in 2014, Pluto TV pioneered free streaming television and is now updated with integrated technology built to superserve the modern entertainment consumer. As part of Paramount, Pluto TV has franchise access unmatched in free streaming television, including current series from the CBS portfolio, iconic Nickelodeon programming and Paramount theatrical films making their free streaming premiere exclusively on Pluto TV. Pluto TV is a curated destination that delivers a premium, personalized experience for audiences and advertisers around the world. Available across connected TV, mobile, and web, Pluto TV reaches viewers globally across more than 35 markets. For more information, visit www.pluto.tv.

About Entertainment Tonight

ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is the #1 entertainment news show on TV with 10 Emmy wins. ET ranks #1 for entertainment news videos on Facebook and YouTube. ET's social platforms generate 1.8 billion monthly impressions and more than 615 million video views per month across all platforms. ETonline.com is the go-to destination for celebrity interviews and entertainment news video. ET's streaming channel is available on Pluto, Paramount+, Samsung TV, The Roku Channel, and more.

Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is co-hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Emily Curl, Cassie DiLaura and Denny Directo as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as executive producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as co-executive producers.























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