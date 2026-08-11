THE BODY to Premiere on Netflix This November

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Netflix is set to release THE BODY, an eight-episode drama created by Quinn Shephard, on November 11. The series follows a group of Catholic school girls who begin experiencing prophetic visions after a dance-team initiation goes wrong, setting off mass hysteria in their town.

The series follows a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls who begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town after a dance-team initiation goes wrong. Shephard directs the premiere and serves as showrunner for the gritty drama, starring Kristina Bogic (Anya Butler), Sara Boustany (Elise Zakaria), Geena Meszaros (Lisbeth Anderson), Nnamdi Asomugha (Father Franklin), Louisa Krause (Catherine Anderson), Shirley Chen (Maddie Delaney), Jackson Kelly (Leo Anderson), Sofia Wylie (Grace Franklin), with Gabby Windey (Coach Miller) and more. Shephard tells Tudum THE BODY is her 'most personal' project yet.

'I've always been interested in the idea of girlhood as a religious experience. This story is definitely my way of putting a playful spin on all the nightmares of my own teenage-dom. Tonally, I would describe the show as gritty camp. It's a raunchy teen psychodrama with a dash of Catholic horror,' Shephard says.

Shephard calls THE BODY 'a love letter to all the '90s and Y2K teen movies and erotic thrillers' she loved growing up. 'Movies like Carrie, Jennifer's Body, Heavenly Creatures, and even Mean Girls [are all inspirations], but with a grounded lens,' she says. 'I was also a teen with an embarrassingly intense fixation on The Crucible and the Salem witch trials. It's been very interesting to revisit that with the shading of our current political climate!'

Pointing to the show's coming-of-age themes, she notes 'I think that the emotions of trying to figure out who you are, how to love your identity, where you align with your belief system, and wanting to be loved [don't] ever really go away,' the writer explains, 'I think that the truth is that as much as we'd like to think otherwise, we don't ever stop coming of age.'

About The Body

Premiere Date: November 11, 2026

Episodes: 8

Logline: After a dance-team initiation gone wrong, a group of badly behaved Catholic school girls begin having prophetic visions that set off mass hysteria in their town.

Creator/Showrunner/Director: Quinn Shephard

Executive Producers: Peter Chernin, Amy Israel, and Josh Stern for North Road, Riley Keough, Gina Gammell, and Sacha Ben Harroche for Felix Culpa, and Blair Breard

Cast: Kristina Bogic (Anya Butler), Sara Boustany (Elise Zakaria), Geena Meszaros (Lisbeth Anderson), Nnamdi Asomugha (Father Franklin), Louisa Krause (Catherine Anderson), Shirley Chen (Maddie Delaney), Jackson Kelly (Leo Anderson), Sofia Wylie (Grace Franklin) with Gabby Windey (Coach Miller), Kyra Pierce (Bailey Bradley), Phallon Pierce (Brit Bradley), Marcel Ruiz (Tyler Santos), Orlando Norman (Steven Maxwell), Ashley Madekwe (Theresa Franklin), Motell Foster (Michael Franklin), Cale Ambrozic (Benji), Anna Tierney (Melanie), Chloe Longname (Eden), Sarah Abbott (Olivia), Emily Roman (Claire), Michela Luci (Amy), Bella Neuspiel (Katie), Julia Lowe (Blair) and Christine Solomon (Salma)

Shephard directs the premiere episode and serves as showrunner for the series, which stars Kristina Bogic, Sara Boustany, Geena Meszaros, and Nnamdi Asomugha.

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