PLUTO TV to Add MEAN GIRLS, SMILE and Anime Titles This September

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Pluto TV is adding a wave of new movies, anime series and live sports and entertainment programming this September, with new titles available starting September 1 unless otherwise noted.

Free Streaming Premieres

Mean Girls (2024) and Smile make their exclusive free streaming premieres September 1, available to stream free on demand.

Anime Expansion

Pluto TV expands its anime lineup this September with new titles, broader English dub access and two new channels, including the free streaming English dub debuts of One-Punch Man and Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple.

One-Punch Man and Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple arrive with free streaming's only English dubs, alongside Inuyashiki: Last Hero and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. Expanded dub access also comes to NARUTO, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Inuyasha, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and Captain Tsubasa.

New Channels

It's Anime

Big A Anime

Additional Anime Titles

Vampire Knight

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress

Terror in Resonance

Mononoke

Double Feature Fridays

Pluto TV's weekly movie night continues every Friday in September, pairing studio favorites including John Wick: Chapter 4, Friday, Pitch Perfect and The Notebook with new indie free streaming premieres. The pairings air every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight, with each pairing also available on demand.

Sept. 4: John Wick: Chapter 4 + Reckless

Sept. 11: Friday + A Hip Hop Story

Sept. 18: Pitch Perfect + 40 Dates and 40 Nights (2026)

Sept. 25: The Notebook + What's Love Got to Do with It (2022)

Live Events

September's live lineup features PBR Teams competition, boxing on DAZN Ringside and Zuffa Boxing Prelims, WNBA action on ION, Monster Jam Live, Opry concerts, poker and tennis throughout the month.

PBR — PBR RidePass

Live PBR action throughout September, including PBR Teams, Challenger Series, Stockyards Championship Rodeo and more.

Sept. 3: PBR Stockyards Showcase

Sept. 4–6: PBR Teams Thunder Days

Sept. 4–6, 11–12, 18–20, 25–26: Stockyards Championship Rodeo

Sept. 10, 17 & 24: PBR Stockyards Showcase

Sept. 11–13: PBR Teams Anaheim

Sept. 11–12, 18–19 & 25–26: Challenger Series

Sept. 18–20: PBR Teams Cowboy Days

Sept. 26: PBR Canada Cup Series

Sept. 27: Ultimate Bull Fighters Bull Games

Boxing — DAZN Ringside

Live press conferences, weigh-ins and preliminary coverage throughout September.

Sept. 2–4: Ruiz vs. Knyba

Sept. 10–12: Jordan McCann vs. Big Stacks

Sept. 17–18: Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo

Sept. 24–26: Liam Davies vs. Nathaniel Collins

Zuffa Boxing — Zuffa Boxing Prelims

Sept. 26: Zuffa Boxing 11 Prelims

WNBA — ION

Sept. 18: Portland Fire at Golden State Valkyries

Monster Jam Live — Monster Jam Channel

Sept. 12: Monster Jam Live — Duluth, Ga.

Sept. 19: Monster Jam Live — Seattle, Wash.

Live Music

Opry Live concerts every Saturday in September.

Sept. 5: Darius Rucker

Sept. 12: Jelly Roll Induction

Sept. 19: Scotty McCreery

Sept. 26: Ronnie Milsap's 50th Anniversary with Blake Shelton and Keith Urban

Tennis — TennisChannel 2

Sept. 25–27: Billie Jean King Cup Semifinals and Finals

Poker — PokerGO

Sept. 4: Celebrity Poker Tour

Sept. 19–20: No Gamble, No Future

New Movies — Comedy

10 Things I Hate About You

21 Jump Street (2012)

22 Jump Street

30 Minutes Or Less

48 Hrs.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

The Addams Family

Addams Family Values

Airplane!

Airplane II: The Sequel

Another 48 Hrs.

Bad Teacher (2011)

Beau Is Afraid

Beavis And Butt-Head Do America

Bebe's Kids

Beverly Hills Cop

Beverly Hills Cop II

Beverly Hills Cop III

Beverly Hills Ninja

The Big Lebowski

Billy Madison

Blue Streak

Boomerang

Booty Call

Caddyshack

Can't Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'

Coming To America

Crocodile Dundee

Daddy's Home

Death At A Funeral (2010)

Dick (1999)

The Dictator

Dinner For Schmucks

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story

Down To Earth

Drillbit Taylor

Eurotrip

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

The First Wives Club

Fletch

Flirting With Disaster

Friday

Friday After Next

The Golden Child

Good Burger

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Guess Who

Happy, Texas

Harlem Nights

Head Of State

Here Comes The Boom

Holmes And Watson

Hot Fuzz

Hot Rod

The House Bunny

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

Jack And Jill

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass Number Two

Jackass 3

Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa

Joe Dirt

John Tucker Must Die

Just Go With It

Kids In The Hall Brain Candy

Kingpin

The Ladies Man (2000)

Last Vegas

Life After Beth

Little Man

Little Nicky

The Longest Yard (1974)

The Longest Yard (2005)

The Love Guru

Major League

Mean Girls (2024)

Mr. Mom

Next Friday

Norbit

Old School

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Planes, Trains And Automobiles

The Players Club

Private Parts

Rat Race (2001)

Romy And Michele's High School Reunion

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Semi-Pro

So I Married An Axe Murderer

South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut

Swiss Army Man

There's Something About Mary

Things Are Tough All Over

This Is The End

Tropic Thunder

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story

What's Your Number?

Zoolander

Zoolander 2

New Movies — Action & Crime

Armored

Ben-Hur (2016)

Bound

Dreamland

Eagle Eye

Echo Boomers

End Of Watch

Good Time

The Green Hornet

John Wick

John Wick: Chapter 2

John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

John Wick: Chapter 4

Machete Kills

Mob Town

Most Wanted

Narc

Night Of The Sicario

Overdrive

Paid In Full (2002)

Parker (2013)

Patriot Games

Pulp Fiction

The Quick And The Dead (1995)

The Rhythm Section

Sabotage (2014)

Seven Psychopaths

Strangers (2024)

Street Fighter (1994)

We Were Soldiers

New Movies — Drama

American Beauty

Baby Boy

Bob Marley: One Love

Bottom Of The 9th

Brian's Song (1971)

Eighth Grade

Flight

The Florida Project

Good Will Hunting

Inside Llewyn Davis

The Iron Claw

The Last Castle

The Legend Of Bagger Vance

Menace II Society

Radio

Rounders

The Truman Show

World Trade Center

New Movies — Romance & Musical

Beastly

Brown Sugar

Country Strong

Dirty Dancing

Failure To Launch

The Fighting Temptations

Fools Rush In (1997)

Footloose (1984)

Four Weddings And A Funeral

Happily

How Stella Got Her Groove Back

Indecent Proposal

Labor Day

The Last Kiss

Love And Basketball

Love Jones

The Notebook

The Phantom Of The Opera

Pitch Perfect

The Terminal

Two Can Play That Game

Two Weeks Notice

View From The Top

What Men Want

New Movies — Horror & Thriller

Basic Instinct

The Blackcoat's Daughter

Bones And All

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Breakdown

The Dead Zone

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Enemy

Fatal Attraction

The Final Girls

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter

The Ghost And The Darkness

The Gift (2000)

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Idle Hands

Jennifer's Body

Joy Ride

Lamb

Panic Room

Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer

Pet Sematary (2019)

Pretty Boy

Primal Fear

Relic

Rings

Silent Hill

A Simple Plan

Slice

Smile (2022)

Stephen King's Graveyard Shift

Stephen King's Silver Bullet

Stephen King's Thinner

Tales From The Darkside: The Movie

Trust (2025)

Urban Legend

Urban Legends: Bloody Mary

Urban Legends: The Final Cut

Vampire In Brooklyn

The Witch

New Movies — Sci-Fi & Fantasy

The Adventures Of Tintin

After Earth

After Yang

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

The Astronaut's Wife

Breach

Cloverfield

Coneheads

District 9

Dragonslayer

Galaxy Quest

Hancock

High Life

Mars Attacks!

Monster Trucks

The Monster Squad (1987)

Multiplicity

Sleepy Hollow

The Spiderwick Chronicles

Spontaneous

Teen Wolf (1985)

Terminator Genisys

Total Recall

Under The Skin

Universal Soldier (1992)

War Of The Worlds (2005)

Zone 414

All titles are available to stream free on pluto.tv.

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