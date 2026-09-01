PLUTO TV to Add MEAN GIRLS, SMILE and Anime Titles This September
New anime channels and Double Feature Fridays join live PBR, boxing and WNBA coverage on the platform.
Pluto TV is adding a wave of new movies, anime series and live sports and entertainment programming this September, with new titles available starting September 1 unless otherwise noted.
Free Streaming Premieres
Mean Girls (2024) and Smile make their exclusive free streaming premieres September 1, available to stream free on demand.
Anime Expansion
Pluto TV expands its anime lineup this September with new titles, broader English dub access and two new channels, including the free streaming English dub debuts of One-Punch Man and Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple.
One-Punch Man and Kenichi: The Mightiest Disciple arrive with free streaming's only English dubs, alongside Inuyashiki: Last Hero and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress. Expanded dub access also comes to NARUTO, Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon, Inuyasha, Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead and Captain Tsubasa.
New Channels
It's Anime
Big A Anime
Additional Anime Titles
Vampire Knight
Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress
Terror in Resonance
Mononoke
Double Feature Fridays
Pluto TV's weekly movie night continues every Friday in September, pairing studio favorites including John Wick: Chapter 4, Friday, Pitch Perfect and The Notebook with new indie free streaming premieres. The pairings air every Friday at 8 p.m. ET on Pluto TV Spotlight, with each pairing also available on demand.
Sept. 4: John Wick: Chapter 4 + Reckless
Sept. 11: Friday + A Hip Hop Story
Sept. 18: Pitch Perfect + 40 Dates and 40 Nights (2026)
Sept. 25: The Notebook + What's Love Got to Do with It (2022)
Live Events
September's live lineup features PBR Teams competition, boxing on DAZN Ringside and Zuffa Boxing Prelims, WNBA action on ION, Monster Jam Live, Opry concerts, poker and tennis throughout the month.
Live PBR action throughout September, including PBR Teams, Challenger Series, Stockyards Championship Rodeo and more.
Sept. 3: PBR Stockyards Showcase
Sept. 4–6: PBR Teams Thunder Days
Sept. 4–6, 11–12, 18–20, 25–26: Stockyards Championship Rodeo
Sept. 10, 17 & 24: PBR Stockyards Showcase
Sept. 11–13: PBR Teams Anaheim
Sept. 11–12, 18–19 & 25–26: Challenger Series
Sept. 18–20: PBR Teams Cowboy Days
Sept. 26: PBR Canada Cup Series
Sept. 27: Ultimate Bull Fighters Bull Games
Live press conferences, weigh-ins and preliminary coverage throughout September.
Sept. 2–4: Ruiz vs. Knyba
Sept. 10–12: Jordan McCann vs. Big Stacks
Sept. 17–18: Isaac Cruz vs. Nestor Bravo
Sept. 24–26: Liam Davies vs. Nathaniel Collins
Zuffa Boxing — Zuffa Boxing Prelims
Sept. 26: Zuffa Boxing 11 Prelims
Sept. 18: Portland Fire at Golden State Valkyries
Monster Jam Live — Monster Jam Channel
Sept. 12: Monster Jam Live — Duluth, Ga.
Sept. 19: Monster Jam Live — Seattle, Wash.
Opry Live concerts every Saturday in September.
Sept. 5: Darius Rucker
Sept. 12: Jelly Roll Induction
Sept. 19: Scotty McCreery
Sept. 26: Ronnie Milsap's 50th Anniversary with Blake Shelton and Keith Urban
Sept. 25–27: Billie Jean King Cup Semifinals and Finals
Sept. 4: Celebrity Poker Tour
Sept. 19–20: No Gamble, No Future
New Movies — Comedy
10 Things I Hate About You
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street
30 Minutes Or Less
48 Hrs.
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Airplane!
Airplane II: The Sequel
Another 48 Hrs.
Bad Teacher (2011)
Beau Is Afraid
Beavis And Butt-Head Do America
Bebe's Kids
Beverly Hills Cop
Beverly Hills Cop II
Beverly Hills Cop III
Beverly Hills Ninja
The Big Lebowski
Billy Madison
Blue Streak
Boomerang
Booty Call
Caddyshack
Can't Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Coming To America
Crocodile Dundee
Daddy's Home
Death At A Funeral (2010)
Dick (1999)
The Dictator
Dinner For Schmucks
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story
Down To Earth
Drillbit Taylor
Eurotrip
Ferris Bueller's Day Off
The First Wives Club
Fletch
Flirting With Disaster
Friday
Friday After Next
The Golden Child
Good Burger
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Guess Who
Happy, Texas
Harlem Nights
Head Of State
Here Comes The Boom
Holmes And Watson
Hot Fuzz
Hot Rod
The House Bunny
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
Jack And Jill
Jackass: The Movie
Jackass Number Two
Jackass 3
Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa
Joe Dirt
John Tucker Must Die
Just Go With It
Kids In The Hall Brain Candy
Kingpin
The Ladies Man (2000)
Last Vegas
Life After Beth
Little Man
Little Nicky
The Longest Yard (1974)
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Love Guru
Major League
Mean Girls (2024)
Mr. Mom
Next Friday
Norbit
Old School
Overboard (1987)
Overboard (2018)
Planes, Trains And Automobiles
Private Parts
Rat Race (2001)
Romy And Michele's High School Reunion
Scary Movie
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Semi-Pro
So I Married An Axe Murderer
South Park: Bigger, Longer & Uncut
Swiss Army Man
There's Something About Mary
Things Are Tough All Over
This Is The End
Tropic Thunder
Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story
What's Your Number?
Zoolander
Zoolander 2
New Movies — Action & Crime
Armored
Ben-Hur (2016)
Bound
Dreamland
Eagle Eye
Echo Boomers
End Of Watch
Good Time
The Green Hornet
John Wick
John Wick: Chapter 2
John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum
John Wick: Chapter 4
Machete Kills
Mob Town
Most Wanted
Narc
Night Of The Sicario
Overdrive
Paid In Full (2002)
Parker (2013)
Patriot Games
Pulp Fiction
The Quick And The Dead (1995)
The Rhythm Section
Sabotage (2014)
Seven Psychopaths
Strangers (2024)
Street Fighter (1994)
We Were Soldiers
New Movies — Drama
American Beauty
Baby Boy
Bob Marley: One Love
Bottom Of The 9th
Brian's Song (1971)
Eighth Grade
Flight
The Florida Project
Good Will Hunting
Inside Llewyn Davis
The Iron Claw
The Last Castle
The Legend Of Bagger Vance
Menace II Society
Radio
Rounders
The Truman Show
World Trade Center
New Movies — Romance & Musical
Beastly
Brown Sugar
Country Strong
Dirty Dancing
Failure To Launch
The Fighting Temptations
Fools Rush In (1997)
Footloose (1984)
Four Weddings And A Funeral
Happily
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
Indecent Proposal
Labor Day
The Last Kiss
Love And Basketball
Love Jones
The Notebook
The Phantom Of The Opera
Pitch Perfect
The Terminal
Two Can Play That Game
Two Weeks Notice
View From The Top
What Men Want
New Movies — Horror & Thriller
Basic Instinct
The Blackcoat's Daughter
Bones And All
Bram Stoker's Dracula
Breakdown
The Dead Zone
Double Jeopardy (1999)
Enemy
Fatal Attraction
The Final Girls
From Dusk Till Dawn
From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money
From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman's Daughter
The Ghost And The Darkness
The Gift (2000)
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Idle Hands
Jennifer's Body
Joy Ride
Lamb
Panic Room
Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer
Pet Sematary (2019)
Pretty Boy
Primal Fear
Relic
Rings
Silent Hill
A Simple Plan
Slice
Smile (2022)
Stephen King's Graveyard Shift
Stephen King's Silver Bullet
Stephen King's Thinner
Tales From The Darkside: The Movie
Trust (2025)
Urban Legend
Urban Legends: Bloody Mary
Urban Legends: The Final Cut
Vampire In Brooklyn
The Witch
New Movies — Sci-Fi & Fantasy
The Adventures Of Tintin
After Earth
After Yang
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
The Astronaut's Wife
Breach
Cloverfield
Coneheads
District 9
Dragonslayer
Galaxy Quest
Hancock
High Life
Mars Attacks!
Monster Trucks
The Monster Squad (1987)
Multiplicity
Sleepy Hollow
The Spiderwick Chronicles
Spontaneous
Teen Wolf (1985)
Terminator Genisys
Total Recall
Under The Skin
Universal Soldier (1992)
War Of The Worlds (2005)
Zone 414
All titles are available to stream free on pluto.tv.