Photos: Nia Long Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Snoop Dogg and producer Graham King celebrated the milestone alongside co-stars Larenz Tate, Morris Chestnut, and other distinguished guests.
Nia Long was honored today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Long received her star in the category of Motion Pictures.
The guest speakers for the honorary tribute were Snoop Dogg and MICHAEL producer Graham King. Distinguished guests celebrating the milestone included Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson, her MICHAEL co-star Larenz Tate, and Morris Chestnut, Tiffany Haddish, Mike Epps, Estelle, Courtney B. Vance, Daphne Wayans, and Terrence Howard.
About MICHAEL
Genre: Drama, Musical
Rating: PG-13 for some thematic material, language, and smoking
U.S. Release Date: April 24, 2026
Directed by: Antoine Fuqua
Written by: John Logan
Produced by: Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca, John McClain
Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, with Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo
Synopsis: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.
Lionsgate presents, in association with Universal Pictures, a GK Films production, an Optimum production.
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