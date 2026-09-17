Photos: Nia Long Receives Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

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Nia Long was honored today with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. Long received her star in the category of Motion Pictures.











The guest speakers for the honorary tribute were Snoop Dogg and MICHAEL producer Graham King. Distinguished guests celebrating the milestone included Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chair Adam Fogelson, her MICHAEL co-star Larenz Tate, and Morris Chestnut, Tiffany Haddish, Mike Epps, Estelle, Courtney B. Vance, Daphne Wayans, and Terrence Howard.

About MICHAEL

Genre: Drama, Musical

Rating: PG-13 for some thematic material, language, and smoking

U.S. Release Date: April 24, 2026

Directed by: Antoine Fuqua

Written by: John Logan

Produced by: Graham King, p.g.a., John Branca, John McClain

Cast: Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, with Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo

Synopsis: MICHAEL is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson's life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.

Lionsgate presents, in association with Universal Pictures, a GK Films production, an Optimum production.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 14 Hrs 54 Min 22 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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