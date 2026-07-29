STARZ, CRUNCHYROLL to Launch New Streaming Bundle on Prime Video

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STARZ and CRUNCHYROLL have announced a new streaming bundle that will give U.S. subscribers access to both services through Prime Video. The companies detailed the offering as a combined subscription option for viewers seeking access to STARZ programming alongside CRUNCHYROLL's anime library.

STARZ and Crunchyroll announced a new bundle now available through Prime Video in the U.S. New customers can access both streamers for $16.99/month, a more than 23 percent savings.

The launch arrives alongside new and returning programming from STARZ and Crunchyroll, bringing audiences a mix of premium action, anime, thrillers, female-driven dramas, sci-fi and adventure.

'This offering brings together two services with distinctive programming, giving viewers access to a range of stories and genres,' said Alison Hoffman, President of STARZ Networks. 'The way households discover and consume television continues to evolve. This bundle with Crunchyroll and Prime Video enables us to broaden our reach and introduce the STARZ slate of premium programming to new viewers.'

'At Crunchyroll, we believe anime is a powerful medium for storytelling and connection, and our goal is to continue bringing it to more audiences in more accessible ways. This launch is a meaningful step in expanding how fans can discover and connect with the series they love, while opening the door for even more viewers to experience the breadth of anime storytelling,' said Terry Li, Chief Product Officer and EVP, Emerging Business, Crunchyroll.

'The addition of the Crunchyroll and STARZ bundle reflects Prime Video's commitment to delivering value and convenience for customers as we continue to expand the breadth of our bundle offerings,' said Matt Huntley, Director of U.S. Channels, Prime Video. 'Whether it's premium dramas, blockbuster films, or world-class anime, Prime Video is making it seamless for customers to access the entertainment they want, all in one place.'

Subscribers will gain access to fan-favorite franchises, new originals and exclusive premieres, including the complete 'Power' Universe and the upcoming series finale of 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' (August 7), as well as a slate of action-packed originals and acclaimed dramas. The lineup includes 'Fightland' (July 31), set in the high-stakes world of British boxing and STARZ's first wholly owned original series; 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' (September 25), the high-octane crime drama starring and executive-produced by Shemar Moore; and 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' (September 18), the newest chapter in the globally acclaimed 'Outlander' franchise.

In addition to its lineup of series, subscribers can enjoy STARZ's extensive library of hit movies, led by the exclusive first-run premieres of the global phenomenon biopic 'Michael' (August 10), starring Jaafar Jackson, and the sports action drama 'Beast' (August 8), starring Russell Crowe, Luke Hemsworth and Daniel MacPherson. Subscribers can also stream 'The Housemaid,' starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, and 'Shelter,' starring Jason Statham.

Now with the Crunchyroll bundle, fans who have long helped shape anime fandom into a powerful force in pop culture can dive into iconic series like Dragon Ball, including the most recent chapter, Dragon Ball DAIMA, along with Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Afro Samurai, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, My Hero Academia, and Cowboy Bebop, all of which remain fan favorites for their memorable characters, action, and enduring themes of perseverance and friendship. That same energy carries into Crunchyroll's August 2026 season, with standout titles like BLACK TORCH, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation Season 3, Smoking Behind the Supermarket with You, and ONE PIECE HEROINES, offering a fresh mix of new stories, returning favorites, and must-watch moments for today's anime fans.

How to Redeem

Beginning July 29, eligible customers can purchase the STARZ + Crunchyroll bundle through Prime Video. Existing Amazon customers can subscribe by visiting Prime Video, selecting the STARZ + Crunchyroll bundle, and following the prompts to complete their purchase.

About STARZ

STARZ (NASDAQ: STRZ) is the leading premium entertainment destination for women and underrepresented audiences, and home to some of the most popular franchises and series on television. STARZ offers a robust programming mix for discerning adult audiences, including boundary-breaking originals and an expansive lineup of blockbuster movies, and is embodied by its brand positioning 'We're All Adults Here.' Complementary to any platform or service, STARZ is available across a wide range of digital OTT platforms and multichannel video distributors and is a bundling partner of choice. STARZ is powered by an industry-leading advanced technology, data analytics and digital infrastructure and the highly rated and first-of-its-kind STARZ app.

About Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll is the global anime brand that fuels fans' love of anime. With the ambition to make anime an even bigger part of pop culture, Crunchyroll offers fans the ultimate anime experience and destination centered around a premium streaming service. Crunchyroll has the largest dedicated anime library, an immersive world of events, exciting theatrical releases, unique games, must-have merchandise, timely news, and more. Anime is for everyone and is accessible to stream across territories through Crunchyroll—whether on the go on mobile, through gaming consoles and big-screen devices at home, or on desktops anywhere.

Crunchyroll, LLC is an independently operated joint venture between U.S.-based Sony Pictures Entertainment and Japan's Aniplex Inc., a subsidiary of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc., both subsidiaries of Tokyo-based Sony Group.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a first-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast selection of premium movies, series, live sports and free ad-supported (FAST) Channels in one app across thousands of devices. Customers can discover Prime Originals from Amazon MGM Studios alongside an unmatched library of licensed movies and series; Prime-exclusive tier 1 live sports; and playback features like X-Ray and Shop the Show that enhance the viewing experience.

All customers, with or without Prime, can also access 100+ add-on streaming subscriptions (AMC+, Apple TV, FOX One, HBO Max, MGM+, Paramount+, Peacock Premium Plus, STARZ, Wonder Project, and more), 900+ FAST Channels, and the largest selection of titles available to rent or buy.

In April 2026, Amazon shared Prime Video is a large and profitable business in its own right.

Prime Video is one of many benefits included with a Prime membership, which bundles savings, convenience, and entertainment. U.S. Prime members can share benefits, including Prime Video, through Amazon Family.

For more information on Prime Video, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

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