Colman Domingo Makes the Case for a Gen X President on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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Colman Domingo closed out his guest hosting run on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE with a monologue segment making the case for why the United States needs a Gen X president, a political argument he laid out for the studio audience on what he noted was his final night filling in for Jimmy Kimmel. The episode also touched on THE WHITE HOUSE Correspondents' Dinner, which Domingo noted was taking place the following day.

Domingo has been a recurring presence at the JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE desk during his guest hosting stretch. Prior BWW coverage of the run shows he led episodes covering topics ranging from Elon Musk's AI adaptation of The Odyssey to a Hollywood Boulevard street segment, and he conducted sit-down interviews with guests including Arsenio Hall, Diarra Kilpatrick, Marlon Wayans, Jacob Elordi, and Jaafar Jackson, the latter of whom Domingo also appears alongside in the Michael Jackson biopic MICHAEL.

The episode included a street prank in which the show served hose water to people on the street, presenting it as Erewhon's $12 cup of water to test whether passersby could tell the difference. The bit played on the Los Angeles wellness culture surrounding the upscale grocery chain, whose premium water has become a recurring cultural reference point.

Additional context from Domingo's guest hosting week is available in prior BWW coverage, including his night at the desk covering the Snoop Dogg film and Elon Musk's AI project alongside the Hollywood Boulevard segment.

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