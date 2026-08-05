Colman Domingo Details 2.5-Hour Transformation for MICHAEL, Talks EUPHORIA on FALLON

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Colman Domingo sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to walk through the demanding process behind his role as Joe Jackson in the film Michael, revealing that his transformation into the character required two and a half hours in the makeup chair. Domingo described the physical commitment the role demanded, giving Fallon and the studio audience a sense of just how involved the preparation was for the part.

The conversation also turned to Domingo's approach to his character in The Four Seasons, where he named Bea Arthur's turn on The Golden Girls as a direct inspiration. Domingo explained how he drew on Arthur's presence and delivery in shaping his own performance, offering a specific reference point for how he built the role.

Domingo used part of the appearance to look back on his time working on Euphoria, calling it an experience of a lifetime. He reflected on what that project meant to him, giving viewers a rare moment of reminiscence about the show rather than promotional talk about a current project.

The extended interview format allowed Domingo room to move between the three subjects, from the technical demands of Michael to the specific influence behind his Four Seasons character to his memories of Euphoria, giving the segment a broader career-spanning feel than a typical single-project promotional stop.

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