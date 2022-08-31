Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Netflix Shares First Look at MR. HARRIGAN'S PHONE

The film will begin streaming on Wednesday, October 5.

Aug. 31, 2022  

Netflix has shared a first look at the new film of Mr. Harrigan's phone. The feature will begin streaming on Wednesday, October 5.

When Craig, a young boy living in a small town (Jaeden Martell) befriends Mr. Harrigan, an older, reclusive billionaire (Donald Sutherland), the two begin to form an unlikely bond over their love of books and reading.

But when Mr. Harrigan sadly passes away, Craig discovers that not everything is dead and gone and strangely finds himself able to communicate with his friend from the grave through the iPhone in this supernatural coming-of-age story that shows that certain connections are never lost.

Based on the short story by Stephen King, Mr. Harrigan's Phone is directed and written by John Lee Hancock and produced by Ryan Murphy, Jason Blum and Carla Hacken. Joe Tippett, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Cyrus Arnold, Colin O'Brien and more co-star.

Photo credit Nicole Rivelli/Netflix © 2022

Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan

Director John Lee Hancock and Jaeden Martell as Craig on the set of Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Jaeden Martell as Craig in Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Ms. Hart in Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Jaeden Martell as Craig and Cyrus Arnold as Kenny Yankovich in Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Bennett Saltzman as Billy, Alexa Niziak as Margie, Conor William Wright as U-Boat and Jaeden Martell as Craig in Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Jaeden Martell as Craig and Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan in Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Jaeden Martell as Craig in Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Jaeden Martell as Craig, director John Lee Hancock and Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan in Mr. Harrigan's Phone

Jaeden Martell as Craig and Donald Sutherland as Mr. Harrigan in Mr. Harrigan's Phone



