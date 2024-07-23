Photos: Netflix Releases New Images for INCOMING Movie Featuring Bobby Cannavale and Ramon Reed

Netflix has released the trailer and new photos for the upcoming comedy movie Incoming starring Mason Thames, Ramon Reed, and Bobby Cannavale. Watch the trailer HERE.

The movie centers on four high school freshmen, who are faced with the greatest challenge of their young lives: their first high school party and all the chaos that goes along with it.

The film is written and directed by brothers Dave and John Chernin. Previously having written for It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, this marks the feature film debut of the Chernin brothers.

“We always wanted to write a high school movie,” Dave told Tudum. “So for 15-plus years we’ve been kicking around the idea of a high school movie, and there were just little moments that we always had written in notepads.”

Mason Thames, who starred alongside Ethan Hawke in The Black Phone, leads the cast as Benj. The cast also includes Ramon Reed (13: The Musical, The Lion King on Broadway), Raphael Alejandro, Isabella Ferreira, Bardia Seiri, Loren Gray, Ali Gallo, Scott MacArthur, Thomas Barbusca, Kim Hawthorne, Victoria Moroles, and Kayvan Shai. Kaitlin Olson and Tony-nominated actor Bobby Cannavale also feature in the film.

The movie is set to debut on Netflix on August 23.

Take a look at the photos below!



Loren Gray



Kaitlin Olson and Mason Thames



Raphael Alejandro, Mason Thames, Ramon Reed and Bardia Seiri



Bobby Cannavale



Mason Thames



Isabella Ferreira and Ali Gallo



Bardia Seiri, Mason Thames, and Ali Gallo



Mason Thames, Raphael Alejandro, Bardia Seiri, Ramon Reed, Writer/Director John Chernin and Writer/Director Dave Chernin



Raphael Alejandro, Ramon Reed, Mason Thames and Bardia Seiri