Photos: NBC100: TV's Next Generation Panel Kicks Off Museum Exhibit

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The Paley Museum and NBC hosted a special kickoff event, NBC100 Presents: TV's Next Generation, to mark the opening of the new blockbuster exhibit, NBC100: A Century Together. The event, celebrating the network's next generation, featured a red carpet and exclusive conversation with rising NBC stars Mekki Leeper ('Matt,' St. Denis Medical), Mary Shalaby ('Raya,' Sunset P.I.), Taylor Bloom ('Russ Hollingsworth,' Line of Fire), Brandon Larracuente ('Sal Vasquez,' Chicago Fire), and Precious Way ('Brina,' The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins), moderated by NBC News' Joe Fryer.

Following the red carpet, guests enjoyed an engaging conversation as the stars shared their journeys to the network, behind-the-scenes stories from their new and returning series, and what it means to be part of NBC's next chapter. The discussion explored the future of NBC while honoring the generations of legendary talent and storytelling that paved the way. Each star got an on-stage surprise: a special message from a fellow cast member, including Wendi McLendon-Covey (St. Denis Medical), Jane Levy and Jake Johnson (Sunset P.I.), Peter Krause and Hope Davis (Line of Fire), Taylor Kinney (Chicago Fire) and Erika Alexander (The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins).

The stars reflected on how they have revisited past shows and drawn inspiration from the network's legacy. Way, who began her career with a role on Days of Our Lives, shared her love of 30 Rock and its multitude of dynamic characters, 'I started binging it. So many different personalities, so much going on. Everyone is off the chain.' Bloom underscored the foundation of growing up with these shows, 'to this day, I've watched Friends pretty much every day.'

Larracuente admired the success of the ongoing One Chicago franchise, offering an analogy that the pressure and intimidation of joining an ongoing series is like 'jumping onto a moving train.' He also reflected on the cast and crew's camaraderie, 'seeing that 15 years later, it's not a surprise why it's still on.' Leeper added, 'it does feel really lucky to get to do something on a show that has a long season order,' expressing his gratitude for working on an NBC episodic series.

Fryer concluded the conversation by looking ahead, asking the stars what they hope is in store for their next chapter. Shalaby expressed, 'I feel like I'm so fresh into this. This is what I was hoping for, and I got it. I just feel so grateful. I just hope I get to keep doing TV.' Larracuente echoed the sentiment, emphasizing his commitment to continue to learn throughout his career, 'I try to be as much of a sponge as I can. I believe no matter how far you get into your career, you can always learn. I just try to soak it in.'

Presented in collaboration with NBC, NBC100: A Century Together is now open at The Paley Museum. Visitors to this immersive exhibit can celebrate NBC's historic centennial by journeying through 100 years of groundbreaking radio and television, unforgettable stars, and iconic moments—from the network's beginnings as a radio pioneer to today's modern media trailblazer. Across three museum floors, guests can travel through the decades and explore more than 75 costumes and artifacts from Friends, Seinfeld, The Office, Saturday Night Live, Law & Order, The Tonight Show, The West Wing, ER, NBC News, NBC Sports, and many more to experience the shows, stars, and moments that helped define NBC and shape the media landscape.

About The Paley Center for Media

Founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, The Paley Center for Media is the leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit cultural organization that owns and operates the renowned Paley Museum in New York, recognized as the city's 'Best Museum' and 'Best Children's Party Place' for two years in a row. The Paley Center sparks dialogue on the cultural, creative, and social impact of media, sports, gaming, tech, and entertainment through dynamic programming and deep industry ties. Visitors can attend premier events in New York and Los Angeles and access the renowned Paley Archive at The Paley Museum in New York and at the Beverly Hills Public Library in Beverly Hills.

For additional event information, visit paleycenter.org.

Photo Credit: The Paley Museum





































Photo Credit: The Paley Museum

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