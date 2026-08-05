NBC Sets Primetime Schedule with AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR National Finals

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NBC has outlined its primetime schedule covering early August 2026, mixing scripted dramas with competition programming and live sports. The slate includes episodes of CHICAGO MED, CHICAGO FIRE and CHICAGO PD, along with AMERICA'S GOT TALENT judges' callbacks, AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR's Central Regional Finals and National Finals, and THE WALL. Sports coverage will include FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA, an NFL preseason matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers, WNBA action between the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx, Sunday Night Baseball featuring the Houston Astros and San Diego Padres, and U.S. Gymnastics Championships coverage for both men and women.

NBC Primetime Schedule: Wednesday, August 5, 2026 - Tuesday, August 25, 2026

'CHICAGO MED' — 'HELL BREAKS LOOSE' (REPEAT)

08/05/2026 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday): Gaffney is thrown into chaos when a prison riot overwhelms the E.D. Goodwin and Charles prepare for a high-stakes board meeting. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO FIRE' — 'COMING IN HOT' (REPEAT)

08/05/2026 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday): Pacal finds himself under intense scrutiny when a member of the firehouse is injured on a call. Herrmann grapples with family issues. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO PD' — 'MISSING' (REPEAT)

08/05/2026 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday): Details about Imani's past emerge as the Intelligence Unit seeks the truth behind the sudden resurfacing of a decades-old missing child case. (TV-14)

'FOOTBALL NIGHT IN AMERICA' — '080626' (ORIGINAL)

08/06/2026 (07:00PM - 08:05PM) (Thursday) (TV-14)

'NFL PRE-SEASON FOOTBALL' — 'NFL HALL OF FAME GAME - ARIZONA CARDINALS VS. CAROLINA PANTHERS (8/6/26)' (ORIGINAL)

08/06/2026 (08:05PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday) (TV-PG)

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' — 'JUDGES' CALLBACKS 1' (REPEAT)

08/07/2026 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) (TV-PG)

'DATELINE NBC' — 'FR3546' (ORIGINAL)

08/07/2026 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday)

'NBC SPORTS SPECIALS' — 'US GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS (WOMEN'S) (8/8/26)' (ORIGINAL)

08/08/2026 (04:00PM - 06:00PM) (Saturday)

'AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR' — 'CENTRAL REGIONAL FINALS' (REPEAT)

08/08/2026 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Saturday): It's all or nothing as the remaining Central Region ninjas compete for a spot in the National Finals. Round 1 features two new obstacle courses, followed by the Tripleheader, pairing the fastest ninjas as they go head-to-head-to-head. (TV-PG)

'DATELINE NBC' — 'SA3546' (ORIGINAL)

08/08/2026 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Saturday)

'NBC SPORTS SPECIALS' — 'US GYMANSTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS (MEN'S) (8/9/26)' (ORIGINAL)

08/09/2026 (01:30PM - 03:30PM) (Sunday)

'WNBA' — 'WNBA (DALLAS WINGS VS. MINNESOTA LYNX) (8/9/26)' (ORIGINAL)

08/09/2026 (03:30PM - 06:00PM) (Sunday)

'NBC SPORTS SPECIALS' — 'US GYMNASTICS CHAMPIONSHIPS (WOMEN'S) (8/9/26)' (ORIGINAL)

08/09/2026 (06:00PM - 08:00PM) (Sunday)

'Major League Baseball' — 'SUNDAY NIGHT BASEBALL: HOUSTON ASTROS AT SAN DIEGO PADRES (8/9/26)' (ORIGINAL)

08/09/2026 (08:00PM - 11:00PM) (Sunday)

'AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR' — 'NATIONAL FINALS 1' (ORIGINAL)

08/10/2026 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Monday): The National Finals kick off with the top 60 athletes competing in head-to-head races as they attempt to become American Ninja Warrior champion. (TV-PG)

'THE WALL' — 'MALLORY & MADISON' (ORIGINAL)

08/10/2026 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Monday): Madison, a kindergarten teacher from central Texas, created the Miracle Moments Red Carpet, a fashion show celebrating patients and their siblings at a children's hospital. Now she and her sister Mallory play for a chance to win up to $12 million. (TV-PG)

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' — 'JUDGES' CALLBACKS 2' (ORIGINAL)

08/11/2026 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Tuesday) (TV-PG)

'PASSWORD' — 'SARSAPARILLA PTERODACTYL: Wayne Brady & Jimmy Fallon' (REPEAT)

08/11/2026 (10:00PM - 10:30PM) (Tuesday): Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Wayne Brady pair up with contestants for a word showdown, featuring a round of hard-to-spell words. Hosted by Keke Palmer, players must guess secret passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000. (TV-PG)

'PASSWORD' — 'Dorinda Medley & Jimmy Fallon' (REPEAT)

08/11/2026 (10:30PM - 11:00PM) (Tuesday): Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Dorinda Medley pair up with contestants for a word showdown, featuring a 'Real Housewives'-themed round. Hosted by Keke Palmer, players must guess secret passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000. (TV-PG)

'CHICAGO MED' — 'HEAVEN HELP US' (REPEAT)

08/12/2026 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Wednesday): Hannah faces one of the most challenging deliveries of her career. Frost navigates demanding times. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO FIRE' — 'HIT AND RUN' (REPEAT)

08/12/2026 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Wednesday): Severide is on high alert to track down a reckless driver who puts one of their own in harm's way. A member of Firehouse 51 struggles with a potentially life-changing decision. (TV-14)

'CHICAGO PD' — 'LIVE OR DIE BY YOUR CI' (REPEAT)

08/12/2026 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Wednesday): Ruzek grows suspicious when a DEA agent contacts him for details surrounding a missing informant. (TV-14)

'THE AMERICAS' — 'THE CARIBBEAN FUN FACT EDITION' (ORIGINAL)

08/13/2026 (08:00PM - 09:00PM) (Thursday): The Caribbean, where sailfish hunt with speed, sperm whales dive for squid and red crabs migrate to the sea. Hummingbirds defend territories post-hurricane and capuchin monkeys use tools to survive – plus fresh fun facts. With Tom Hanks.

'THE AMERICAS' — 'THE MAKING OF THE AMERICAS'

08/13/2026 (09:00PM - 10:00PM) (Thursday): Narrator Tom Hanks and the crew will reveal perils and breakthroughs behind the lens of this milestone nature series — trekking through corrosive waters 14,000 feet up in the Andes to film flamingos, weathering Amazonian lightning storms, forging bonds between a wild puma and its longtime cameraman, and pioneering cinematography from cameras mounted on the back of a whales. The special will explore the dedication, fieldcraft, humor, heart and innovation that came together to create one of the most ambitious wildlife series ever produced. (TV-PG)

'LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT' — 'DEEP UNDER' (REPEAT)

08/13/2026 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Thursday): Benson is shocked to find undercover Det. Velasco at the center of a sex trafficking bust. When more women are smuggled into the city, a rescued victim begs SVU to help save her sister. (TV-14)

'AMERICA'S GOT TALENT' — 'JUDGES' CALLBACKS 2' (REPEAT)

08/14/2026 (08:00PM - 10:00PM) (Friday) (TV-PG)

'DATELINE NBC' — 'FR3547' (ORIGINAL)

08/14/2026 (10:00PM - 11:00PM) (Friday)

'NBC SPORTS SPECIALS' — 'USA SWIMMING - PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIPS (8/15/26)' (ORIGINAL)

08/15/2026 (03:00PM - 04:00PM) (Saturday)

'AMERICAN NINJA WARRIOR' — 'NATIONAL FINALS 1'

Additional programming in the schedule includes DATELINE NBC and PASSWORD, featuring Jimmy Fallon and Wayne Brady, rounding out NBC's mix of unscripted, scripted and live sports content for the period.

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