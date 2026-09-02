AMERICA'S GOT TALENT Quarterfinals to Continue on NBC Primetime Schedule

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NBC has released its primetime schedule for the period of Wednesday, September 2, 2026 through Tuesday, September 22, 2026, featuring continued live Quarterfinal rounds of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT, new episodes of LAW & ORDER and LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT, Big Ten football, Notre Dame football, NBC Sunday Night Football, and Major League Baseball matchups.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT continues its live rounds on Wednesday, September 2 at 8:00 PM with 'Quarterfinals 3 Results': one act advances straight to the finals with the previous night's Golden Buzzer, and America's votes reveal which three acts from the previous night's show will move on to compete in the Semifinals.

Also on Wednesday, September 2, CHICAGO FIRE airs a repeat of 'Speak of the Devil' at 9:00 PM, in which Severide is forced to crack open a cold case buried for decades and a routine call hits too close to home for Novak. CHICAGO P.D. follows with a repeat of 'The Lost Years' at 10:00 PM, in which Imani struggles to maintain her composure when a new lead reignites her investigation into her sister's disappearance. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs a repeat episode featuring Callum Turner, Chance the Rapper and Sunny Sandler at 11:34 PM.

On Thursday, September 3, LAW & ORDER airs a repeat of 'Once Burned' at 8:00 PM: after a hero fire chief is found dead, Riley and Walker must break through his squad's closed ranks to uncover the truth, while Price and Maroun must fight to win the jury over when the defense presents a plausible alternate timeline of events. LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT follows with a repeat of 'Monster' at 9:00 PM, in which a procedural mistake made during the rescue of a kidnapped boy causes the case to collapse in court, while Griffin gets closer to the truth about Tynan and finds himself in grave danger. LAW & ORDER returns at 10:00 PM with a repeat of 'Liberty,' in which the murder of a military hero draws the FBI into Brady's investigation, and Price and Maroun worry that a series of unusual courtroom rulings mean the judge is in the defendant's pocket amid political pressure during Baxter's re-election campaign. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs a repeat episode featuring Jim Gaffigan, Karlie Kloss and Bebe Rexha at 11:34 PM.

Friday, September 4 brings a repeat of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 3' at 8:00 PM: the third week of Live Quarterfinals, with eleven acts taking the stage and the Live Show Golden Buzzer sending one act directly to the Finals. America can vote for their three favorite acts to advance using TikTok, the 'AGT' app, and NBC.com. An original episode of DATELINE NBC follows at 10:00 PM, and a repeat of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featuring Michael Strahan, Chase Stokes and The Stray Cats airs at 11:34 PM.

Saturday, September 5 features Big Ten football coverage, including 'Big Ten Countdown' at 7:00 PM and Western Michigan at Michigan at 7:30 PM. Sunday, September 6 includes Major League Baseball's 'Sunday Leadoff Baseball: Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies' at 1:00 PM, Big Ten football's Washington State at Washington at 4:00 PM, and Notre Dame football's Wisconsin at Notre Dame at 7:30 PM. Monday, September 7 features Major League Baseball's 'Sunday Night Baseball: St. Louis Cardinals at San Francisco Giants' at 8:00 PM, followed by a repeat of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon featuring Matt Damon and Anthony Michael Hall at 11:34 PM.

Tuesday, September 8 brings the final week of Live Quarterfinals with an original AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 4' episode at 8:00 PM: eleven acts take the stage and the Live Show Golden Buzzer sends one act directly to the Finals, with America voting via TikTok, the 'AGT' app, and NBC.com. 'Quarterfinals 4 Results' airs at 10:00 PM, revealing which final three acts move on to fill the last remaining spots in the Semifinals alongside the act sent straight to the Finals via the Golden Buzzer. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs an original episode with Sandra Bullock and Mike D at 11:34 PM.

Wednesday, September 9 features 'NFL Kickoff 2026' at 7:00 PM followed by NBC Sunday Night Football's New England Patriots at Seattle Seahawks at 8:15 PM, and an original episode of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon with Matthew McConaughey, Alix Earle and Riley Green at 11:34 PM.

Thursday, September 10 brings new episodes of LAW & ORDER: SPECIAL VICTIMS UNIT. 'Charisma' airs at 8:00 PM: when twelve-year-old Melanie (guest star Holliston Coleman) is hospitalized with pregnancy complications, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Chris Meloni) make a hospital call and discover that Melanie's husband (guest star Jeff Kober), the father of her unborn child, is the leader of a cult in which Melanie is involved. The investigation takes an emotional turn when the detectives pay a visit to the cult leader and make a horrifying discovery. Tamara Tunie also guest stars, with Richard Belzer, Diane Neal, B.D. Wong and Dann Florek also starring.

'911' follows at 9:00 PM: a disturbing 911 call from nine-year-old Maria Recinos is forwarded to Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). Recinos is calling for help from a room she claims to have been locked in for days. The detectives put a trace on the cell phone she is using, but it turns up multiple phony leads due to manipulation of the signal, leaving detectives confused. As the case progresses, Benson eventually convinces Recinos to divulge crucial clues, including the name of her captor. Recinos will only talk to Benson, and just as she is getting closer to finding her, the cops question the case and become concerned that it could be a prank. Benson knows this is real, and when the phone goes dead, she realizes she is losing time and needs to act quickly on what little information she has if she is going to save this girl's life. Chris Meloni, Dann Florek, Richard Belzer, Diane Neal, Ice-T, B.D. Wong and Tamara Tunie also star.

'Undercover' airs at 10:00 PM: the rape of a young woman and a stolen rape kit prompts Detective Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to go undercover in prison. When Ashley Tyler (guest star Shareeka Epps) is found raped and beaten in a local community garden, Detectives Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) initially suspect her drug-dealing uncle, Rick Tyler (guest star Hassan Johnson). After the rape kit identifying the rapist goes missing, a crooked prison guard comes under suspicion, and Detective Benson puts herself in great danger as she goes undercover as a prison inmate to catch the predator. Also starring: Adam Beach, Dann Florek, Ice-T, Diane Neal, Tamara Tunie, Richard Belzer, and B.D. Wong. THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon airs an original episode featuring Nicole Kidman, Domhnall Gleeson and Leon Bridges at 11:34 PM.

Friday, September 11 brings a repeat of AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Quarterfinals 4 Results' at 8:00 PM, followed by 'NFL Kickoff Spotlight' at 9:00 PM and an original episode of DATELINE NBC at 10:00 PM.

Saturday, September 12 features Notre Dame football's Rice at Notre Dame at 3:30 PM and Big Ten football's Iowa State at Iowa at 7:30 PM. Sunday, September 13 includes 'Football Night in America' at 7:00 PM followed by NBC Sunday Night Football's Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants at 8:15 PM. Monday, September 14 features the 78th Emmy Awards at 8:00 PM.

AMERICA'S GOT TALENT reaches its Semifinals on Tuesday, September 15 at 8:00 PM: twelve acts compete live for a chance to advance to the finale, with America voting for their six favorite acts using TikTok, the 'AGT' app and NBC.com. PASSWORD follows at 10:00 PM with Alan Cumming and Jimmy Fallon: Jimmy Fallon and celebrity guest Alan Cumming pair up with contestants and face off over two Traitorous games, hosted by Keke Palmer, with players guessing passwords using one-word clues for a chance to win up to $25,000.

Wednesday, September 16 brings AMERICA'S GOT TALENT 'Semifinals Results' at 8:00 PM, in which America's votes reveal which six acts from the previous night's show move on to the finals, joining the four acts sent straight to the finals with the live show Golden Buzzers. CHICAGO FIRE airs a repeat of 'Thank You' at 9:00 PM, in which Severide and Kidd welcome a surprise visitor, Herrmann and Cindy renew their vows, and Mouch receives some encouraging news. CHICAGO P.D. follows with a repeat of 'Born or Made' at 10:00 PM, in which the Intelligence Unit is forced to rethink their strategy to locate a fleeing suspect when a key witness refuses to cooperate, and Imani must confront her past before it's too late.

THE TRAITORS premieres Thursday, September 17 with back-to-back episodes at 8:00 PM and 8:56 PM, followed by 'The Voice 30th Season Celebration' at 10:00 PM. The two THE TRAITORS episodes repeat Friday, September 18, followed by an original episode of DATELINE NBC at 10:00 PM.

Saturday, September 19 features an NBC Sports Special at 3:00 PM and Notre Dame football's Michigan State at Notre Dame at 7:30 PM. Sunday, September 20 includes 'Football Night in America' at 7:00 PM followed by NBC Sunday Night Football's Indianapolis Colts at Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM.

THE VOICE returns for its Blind Auditions season premiere on Monday, September 21 at 8:00 PM, followed by the pilot episode of LINE OF FIRE at 10:00 PM, in which a family of law enforcement agents investigate a double homicide involving a U.S. Marshal, and a mysterious murder hits close to home, forcing the Hollingsworths to focus on protecting each other as a family.

THE VOICE continues with 'The Blind Auditions Part 2' on Tuesday, September 22 at 8:00 PM. AMERICA'S GOT TALENT then closes out the schedule with its Finale at 9:00 PM: the top 10 acts perform one last time for their chance to win $1 million and be named the most talented act in America, with viewers voting for their favorite act using TikTok, the 'AGT' app and NBC.com.

More information about NBC and its programming is available at www.nbcumv.com.

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