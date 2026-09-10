ONECHICAGO Franchise to Premiere New Seasons on NBC

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NBC will premiere new seasons of its OneChicago franchise on October 7, starting at 8pm ET/PT and 7pm CT.

About OneChicago

From Wolf Entertainment's executive producer Dick Wolf, the OneChicago franchise ('Chicago Fire,' 'Chicago Med,' 'Chicago P.D.') follows the professional and personal lives of first responders and public service workers who lay themselves on the line to save and protect the citizens of the Windy City. Bonded by shared experiences, this loyal team is more than a collection of co-workers - they're family.

Series Details

Premieres: October 7, 2026

Chicago Med S12: Steven Weber, Jessy Schram, Luke Mitchell, Sarah Ramos, Darren Barnet, with S. Epatha Merkerson and Oliver Platt

Chicago Fire S15: Taylor Kinney, David Eigenberg, Joe Miñoso, Dermot Mulroney, Christian Stolte, Miranda Rae Mayo, Hanako Greensmith, Jocelyn Hudon, Brandon Larracuente, Da'Vinchi

Chicago P.D. S14: Jason Beghe, Marina Squerciati, Patrick John Flueger, LaRoyce Hawkins, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Arienne Mandi, Amy Morton

Studio: Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, in association with Wolf Entertainment

Format: Drama series

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