Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere

The latest installment of the Disney franchise premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+.

By: Jul. 09, 2025
On Tuesday, the cast and filmmakers of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires celebrated the World Premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood ahead of its debut later this week. Take a look at photos from the evening below!

At the premiere, franchise stars and executive producers Milo Manheim (Little Shop of Horrors) and Meg Donnelly hit the carpet along with the movie’s cast, Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, Chandler Kinney, Julian Lerner, Sway Bhati, and Mekonnen Knife. The latest installment of the music-fueled franchise premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+.

In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, a new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Little Shop of Horrors' Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires. 

Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all. 

The Music from ZOMBIES vinyl album is set for release on July 11 and is now available for pre-order. The 1-LP Green vinyl features 12 songs from the “ZOMBIES” franchise, including “We Own the Night,” “Call to the Wild,” and “Someday,” plus “The Place to Be,” “Dream Come True,” and “Don’t Mess With Us” from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.”   

Photo credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
KYLIE CANTRALL

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
DARA RENEÉ

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MALIA BAKER

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Swayam Bhatia

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Chandler Kinney

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Milo Manheim

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
DOUG ROCKWELL (CO-SONGWRITER), TOVA LITVIN (CO-SONGWRITER)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
PAUL HOEN (DIRECTOR)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Swayam Bhatia

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MEKONNEN KNIFE

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MALACHI BARTON

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MALACHI BARTON

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
JANE FLEMING (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), MARK ORDESKY (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
JOSH CAGAN (WRITER)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Julian Lerner

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
FREYA SKYE

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
DONDRAICO JOHNSON (CHOREOGRAPHER)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Meg Donnelly, FREYA SKYE

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Meg Donnelly

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Chandler Kinney

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Milo Manheim

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Milo Manheim

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
JOSEPH RASO, David Light (WRITER)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
DOUG ROCKWELL (CO-SONGWRITER), TOVA LITVIN (CO-SONGWRITER)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MEKONNEN KNIFE

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MEKONNEN KNIFE

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MALACHI BARTON

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Julian Lerner

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
FREYA SKYE

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Meg Donnelly, DRAKE RODGER

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MALACHI BARTON, Chandler Kinney, Julian Lerner, FREYA SKYE, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim, Swayam Bhatia, MEKONNEN KNIFE

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
PAUL HOEN (DIRECTOR), MALACHI BARTON, Chandler Kinney, Julian Lerner, FREYA SKYE, Milo Manheim, AYO DAVIS (PRESIDENT, DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION), CRAIG ERWICH (PRESIDENT, DISNEY TELEVISION GROUP), CHARLIE ANDREWS (EVP, LIVE ACTION AND SCRIPTED,DISNEY BRANDED TELEVISION), Meg Donnelly, JANE FLEMING (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER), Swayam Bhatia, MEKONNEN KNIFE, MARK ORDESKY (EXECUTIVE PRODUCER)

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MALACHI BARTON, FREYA SKYE, Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
Meg Donnelly, Milo Manheim

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
MALACHI BARTON, MEKONNEN KNIFE, DARA RENEÉ, KYLIE CANTRALL, FREYA SKYE, MALIA BAKER, Joshua Colley

Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere Image
JOSEPH RASO, David Light (WRITER)


