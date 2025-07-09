Photos: Milo Manheim, Meg Donnelly, & More Attend ZOMBIES 4 Premiere

The latest installment of the Disney franchise premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+.
On Tuesday, the cast and filmmakers of ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires celebrated the World Premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood ahead of its debut later this week. Take a look at photos from the evening below!
At the premiere, franchise stars and executive producers Milo Manheim (Little Shop of Horrors) and Meg Donnelly hit the carpet along with the movie’s cast, Malachi Barton, Freya Skye, Chandler Kinney, Julian Lerner, Sway Bhati, and Mekonnen Knife. The latest installment of the music-fueled franchise premieres Thursday, July 10, at 7 p.m. EDT/PDT on Disney Channel and streams the next day, Friday, July 11, on Disney+.
In Zombies 4: Dawn of the Vampires, a new adventure dawns for zombie/cheerleader power couple Zed (Little Shop of Horrors' Milo Manheim) and Addison (Meg Donnelly) when their summer road trip takes an unexpected detour, landing them in the middle of a monster rivalry: Daywalkers vs. Vampires.
Tensions flare when Zed and Addison find themselves acting as camp counselors between the two opposing supernatural factions. With help from Eliza (Kylee Russell) and Willa (Chandler Kinney), they must convince sworn enemies Nova (Skye), a radiant Daywalker, and Victor (Barton), a brooding Vampire, to try to unite their warring worlds before an even greater threat endangers them all.
The Music from ZOMBIES vinyl album is set for release on July 11 and is now available for pre-order. The 1-LP Green vinyl features 12 songs from the “ZOMBIES” franchise, including “We Own the Night,” “Call to the Wild,” and “Someday,” plus “The Place to Be,” “Dream Come True,” and “Don’t Mess With Us” from “ZOMBIES 4: Dawn of the Vampires.”
Photo credit: Disney/Frank Micelotta
