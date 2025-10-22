Photos: Laura Benanti, Edie Falco, & More Attend MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN Red Carpet Event

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Tuesday, October 21st, Paramount+ hosted the red carpet and special screening for Mayor of Kingstown Season Four in New York City at the Crosby Street Hotel. The new season premieres on the streamer Sunday, October 26th. Check out photos from the event below.

Attendees included Mayor of Kingstown cast members such as Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, Tony Award-nominee Edie Falco, Jeremy Renner, and Hugh Dillon. The screening was followed by a Q&A panel with the cast, moderated by Collider Editor-in-Chief Steven Weintraub.

In season four, Mike’s (Jeremy Renner) control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden (Edie Falco) to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.

Mayor of Kingstown is co-created by Oscar nominee Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. Season four stars Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner, Emmy and Golden Globe winner Edie Falco, BAFTA Award® winner Lennie James, Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan- Headley and Nishi Munshi.

Photo Credit: Getty Images for Paramount+