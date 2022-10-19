Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Jessica Chastain & Eddie Redmayne Attend THE GOOD NURSE Premiere

The film will be released in select theaters on October 19 and will stream on Netflix on October 29.

Oct. 19, 2022  

Last night, October 18, 2022, THE GOOD NURSE had its special screening at Netflix's Paris Theater in New York. The film will be released in select theaters on October 19 and will stream on Netflix on October 29.

Stars Jessica Chastain, Eddie Redmayne, Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, Alix West Lefler, Devyn McDowell, and Malik Yoba, Director Tobias Lindholm, Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns, Producers Scott Franklin, Darren Aronofsky, and Michael A. Jackman, Executive Producer Glen Basner, author Charles Graeber were in attendance. Following the film, real-life heroes nurse Amy Loughren, and detectives Timothy Braun and Daniel Baldwin were met with a standing ovation.

The film follows Amy, a compassionate nurse and single mother struggling with a life-threatening heart condition, who is stretched to her physical and emotional limits by the hard and demanding night shifts at the ICU. But help arrives, when Charlie, a thoughtful and empathetic fellow nurse, starts at her unit.

While sharing long nights at the hospital, the two develop a strong and devoted friendship, and for the first time in years, Amy truly has faith in her and her young daughters' future. But after a series of mysterious patient deaths sets off an investigation that points to Charlie as the prime suspect, Amy is forced to risk her life and the safety of her children to uncover the truth.

A gripping thriller based on true events, THE GOOD NURSE is directed by Academy Award nominee Tobias Lindholm, written by Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns, and stars Academy Award winners Jessica Chastain as Amy Loughren and Eddie Redmayne as Charles Cullen, as well as Nnamdi Asomugha, Noah Emmerich, and Kim Dickens.

Photos courtesy of Netflix.



